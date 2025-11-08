England suffer Ashes series whitewash as Reece Wash stars again for Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's hopes of salvaging some pride from their third and final Ashes Test at a sold-out Headingley ebbed away as a late Reece Walsh double sealed an all-too-easy 30-8 win for Australia and with it a 3-0 series whitewash.

Despite a stirring effort to wrest their way back into the contest after conceding two early tries, Shaun Wane's men were ultimately well beaten in a manner that must raise questions over the head coach's tenure heading towards next year's World Cup.

Jez Litten was once again the stand-out England performer, producing the moment of the match with a brilliant surge to set up their only try for captain George Williams on the half hour, but his Hull KR team-mate Mikey Lewis toiled at full-back after being forced on in his unfamiliar position due to an early injury to AJ Brimson.

Ominously for England, there was an over-riding sense the Kangaroos had never really been required to snap out of second gear, stepping it up on cue to confirm victory through three second-half tries, including a late double from Walsh, after the hosts had briefly elbowed their way back into the contest.

open image in gallery There are question marks over the future of Shaun Wane after such a convincing series defeat ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Harry Grant's dangerous break in the first set hardly augured well for the hosts and there were less than five minutes on the clock when a pair of errors gifted Cameron Munster the chance to fling wide for Josh Addo-Carr to score the opener.

Nudged further behind by the first of Nathan Cleary's five successful kicks, England endured another major blow when Brimson went off with an apparent shoulder injury, leaving Wane little other option but to bring on Lewis in a rare full-back role.

Australia continued to look much more dangerous offensively but England, marshalled by the superb Litten, stuck at it and came close when Williams' kick was fumbled over his own goal line by Kangaroos winger Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Lewis' discomfort at the back became evident just before the half-hour mark when he swiped a foot at Munster's kick through, giving Hudson Young the chance to score and Cleary to boot Australia into a 12-0 lead.

open image in gallery Hudson Young scored Australia’s second try as hope of England joy diminished ( Getty Images )

Already the game looked as good as done for the desperate hosts until Litten lit up Headingley in the 34th minute, driving through the middle before dribbling a kick that Williams was quickest to react to and stretched over to break England's duck.

Harry Smith's conversion followed by a penalty after the hooter gave the hosts unlikely hope.

England's best spell ensued until all their effort came to waste just past the hour mark when Grant bustled over all too easily from a play-the-ball in front of the posts before Cleary's third kick restored Australia's 10-point lead.

Australia put the seal on a series whitewash 12 minutes from time when Harry Newman's attempt to intercept a pass fell fortuitously for Walsh to trot over unchallenged and he added his second late on, amid calls from some sections of the 19,500 crowd for Wane's removal.

PA