Hull KR and Wigan Warriors go head to head in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, in a repeat of the 2024 final (6pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Twelve months ago, Wigan were victorious in a Grand Final for the seventh time with a 9-2 victory to lift all four trophies in the same year.

This year, though, it’s Hull KR who are the dominant force. They’ve already won the League Leaders' Shield and the Challenge Cup, and now they have the chance to make history and win the treble, becoming only the fifth different team to lift the Grand Final trophy in the process.

This is only their second time in the Old Trafford showpiece, but their experience last year, in what turned out to be a tight match, will no doubt stand them in good stead this time around.

Betting sites make Wigan the odds-on favourites to retain their Super League title at a best price of 4/6, with the Robins two-point underdogs on the handicap.

Hull KR vs Wigan preview: Cherry and Whites to be champions again

Hull finished top of the Super League season, two points clear of second-placed Wigan, and there was little to separate them during the season.

Wigan won the first meeting, at Craven Park, 28-12, but Hull secured the win in the return match at the Brick Community Stadium in August, 10-6.

Both sides also go into the match with eight wins from their last 10 matches and strong arguments can be made for both teams coming out on top.

If experience plays its part, then you have to back Wigan, who are looking for their third Grand Final victory in a row and playing in their 14th final.

It’s likely to be another tight final, and the best option on rugby betting sites could be to back the champs to retain by a relatively small margin.

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors prediction 1: Wigan to win by 1-10 points - 7/4 William Hill

Super League Grand Final Best Bets: Field to score again

Wigan full-back Jai Field is the second-highest try scorer in the Super League this season with 24 in 28 games.

This is his best return in England since joining the Warriors back in 2021, and he signed a new four-year contract earlier this year to keep him at the club until 2028.

He scored a try in the win over Hull KR earlier in the season, and he’d love to add to that tally and help his side secure another trophy.

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors prediction 2: Field to score at any time 6/4 Betfred

