England and Australia meet in a first Ashes Test for 22 years ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

The Ashes returns to rugby league after a 22-year hiatus as England host Australia at Wembley Stadium in the first of a three-match series.

Not since 2003 has an Ashes series been contested in the 13-man code but Shaun Wane’s England side will aim to spring a huge shock against rugby league’s dominant force as the Kangaroos head to north London for the first Test.

Wane has promised “a smash-up” between the sides but victory would be a remarkable achievement given Australia have lost just one match since 2019 and were on a record streak of 13 straight Ashes series wins before the 22-year hiatus.

The teams haven’t squared off at all since the 2017 World Cup final, when the Kangaroos edged a tense affair in Brisbane 6-0, and this is an opportunity for a modern generation of English rugby league stars to write their names into the history books.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: