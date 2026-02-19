Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has condemned the "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at Edwin Edogbo following his international debut against Italy.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is investigating after Edogbo was targeted on social media after coming on as a replacement in last weekend’s 20-13 Guinness Six Nations victory in Dublin.

Munster lock Edogbo, 23, who was born and raised in County Cork to Nigerian parents, was the subject of the online abuse. This prompted a strong response from Farrell, who backed the young player to "crack on and ignore all the BS".

Farrell told reporters on Thursday after naming his team for Saturday’s match away to England: "First and foremost, it’s all about the player, nothing but about how he is and how it’s affecting him or not.

“We’ve had the conversation and he’s fine, thankfully. But it’s obviously disgusting. There’s no need for it in society."

open image in gallery Andy Farrell has urged Edogbo to ‘ignore all the BS’ (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The coach made it clear he would not engage with the perpetrators.

"I didn’t read it. I don’t want to read it, I don’t want to give people anything to even think that I’m even commenting on some of the stuff that has been said really because they certainly don’t deserve that," he said.

"But as far as I’m concerned, Edwin’s fine, he’s strong, he’s been brought up in the right way."

Farrell further highlighted the player’s strong family background.

"We met his family last week, his mother and his two brothers and his sister. His father couldn’t make it because he works all hours God sends as an A and E (accident and emergency) nurse there down in Cork, which says it all.

“He’s made of the right stuff, and that’s why he’s able to just crack on and ignore all the BS."

Despite impressing off the bench against the Azzurri, Edogbo has not been included in the matchday 23 for the crucial Twickenham fixture.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan continue as the starting locks and, while there is no recognised second row option on Ireland’s bench, Tadhg Beirne, who starts at blindside flanker, can cover the position.

Explaining the selection, Farrell commented on the demands of the position.

"We’ve got some good players who are used to pushing in the scrum in the second row," he said.

"Any type of unit like Edwin is going to be quite dominant in that department. I suppose the occasion, when you’re coming on as a new-ish player in a big game like that at Twickenham, are you going to have it in your legs in the last 10 minutes or not?

“There’s a difference there in that regard, but I suppose Joe McCarthy’s big enough and strong enough. We’ve certainly got a determined pack this week to make sure that that area is attacked from us."