Ireland rugby launch investigation over Edwin Edogbo racist abuse
- Irish rugby player Edwin Edogbo was subjected to racist abuse online following his international debut for Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations.
- The abuse appeared on the Irish Rugby Football Union's (IRFU) official social media platforms after celebrating his first cap.
- The IRFU has launched an investigation into the "cowardly" racist comments, stating it has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism.
- The union confirmed it is working with its partners, Signify, and relevant authorities to report the abuse and support those affected.
- Edogbo, 23, born in County Cork to Nigerian parents, played the final 10 minutes of the match, contributing to Ireland's 20-13 victory.
