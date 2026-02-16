Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ireland rugby launch investigation over Edwin Edogbo racist abuse

Edwin Edogbo made his Ireland debut on Saturday
Edwin Edogbo made his Ireland debut on Saturday (PA)
  • Irish rugby player Edwin Edogbo was subjected to racist abuse online following his international debut for Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations.
  • The abuse appeared on the Irish Rugby Football Union's (IRFU) official social media platforms after celebrating his first cap.
  • The IRFU has launched an investigation into the "cowardly" racist comments, stating it has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism.
  • The union confirmed it is working with its partners, Signify, and relevant authorities to report the abuse and support those affected.
  • Edogbo, 23, born in County Cork to Nigerian parents, played the final 10 minutes of the match, contributing to Ireland's 20-13 victory.
