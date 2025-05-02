Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Celtic to win and both teams to score - 12/5 William Hill

Daizen Maeda to score anytime - 6/5 Bet365

Rangers hosts Celtic in the final Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, with the visitors looking to add to last week’s title celebrations by beating their oldest rivals once more this season.

Brendan Rodgers’s side are on course for a domestic treble this season – with the Scottish Cup final to come against Aberdeen this month – having been crowned champions last week with a win against Dundee United.

The Hoops have now equalled Rangers’ record of 55 Scottish league titles, and will be looking to rub salt in the wound at Ibrox on Sunday as they face a Rangers side who are still struggling under interim coach Barry Ferguson.

Having sacked Philippe Clement in February, the Gers exited the Europa League at the quarter-final stage to Athletic Bilbao, before recent draws to Aberdeen and St Mirren – combined with a loss to Hibs – meant that their arch rivals were able to wrap up the title with four matches to go.

And this recent form is reflected in the odds ahead of the game, with football betting sites pricing Rangers as high as 14/5 to grab a home win, compared to Celtic’s odds of 17/20.

Rangers vs Celtic betting preview: Champions to rub salt in the wound

Having won the league title last week, Celtic will be in jubilant mood as they come to face their old rivals, with their 17-point lead illustrating the gulf between the two sides this season.

And while Celtic will rightly be favourites with betting sites, form can often go out of the window in this sort of match, with Rangers having won the last two times these sides met – 3-2 in March and 3-0 in January.

Though five of the last 10 matches between them has ended with one team winning to nil, it is unlikely that this weekend’s game will be a tense and tight affair, with Rangers eager to remind their rivals what they’re capable of and Celtic hoping to rub salt into the wound.

And March’s thrilling 3-2 encounter at Celtic Park served as a reminder that sparks tend to fly in the Old Firm, with 34 goals across the last 10 matches suggesting that we’re in for an intriguing counter at Ibrox.

Nevertheless, with Celtic as such firm favourites and flying high after the league win, a wager on the Hoops to win and both teams to score could provide value at 9/4 with William Hill.

Rangers vs Celtic prediction 1: Celtic to win and both teams to score - 12/5 William Hill

Rangers vs Celtic tips: Maeda to star in Celtic win

With 10 goals in his last 10 games, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda is the team’s man in form, and though the Japan international didn’t score as the Hoops secured the title last weekend, he’ll be desperate to improve his record against Rangers this weekend.

The 27-year-old only has five goals in 19 Old Firm matches, but his current goalscoring run means he’ll likely be Celtic’s main threat, potentially alongside Adam Idah.

Both Idah and Maeda are 6/5 to score anytime against Rangers, though we’re backing the Japan striker to continue his impressive goalscoring run.

Rangers vs Celtic prediction 2: Daizen Maeda to score anytime - 6/5 Bet365

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using betting apps be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.