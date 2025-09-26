Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday racing tips

Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire meeting draws to a close on Saturday with a fantastic eight-race card and I’ve got four to follow on betting sites. for the meeting at HQ, alongside two best bets for Haydock Park’s card.

Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes (Newmarket, 13.50)

Aidan O'Brien is no stranger to saddling the winner of this Group 2 contest and he's double-handed here, with Daytona and ACTION.

The latter is preferred, having shown promise in a Curragh maiden (7f, good) in July, before stepping up on that when making all to score at Galway (8.5f, good to yielding) last month.

Although that might not be the strongest piece of form on paper, there looked likely to be more to come from him had he needed it and, given connections, a big step up on that form is entirely possible.

Wayne Lordan again gets the leg-up and the 4/1 available on horse racing betting sites at the time of writing could look a big price at the end of this contest.

Saturday racing tip 1: Action (Newmarket, 13.50) – 1pt win @ 4/1 William Hill

Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes (Newmarket, 14.25)

Again, the O'Brien team go into this double-handed with True Love, who looks very speedy and a big player, and Beautify, who isn't short of pace herself but may also have a Fillies' Mile entry and perhaps connections think she'll be going up in trip sooner, rather than later.

However, ROYAL FIXATION looked potentially top drawer when winning the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York's Ebor Festival last month.

Although she'd not won the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on Newmarket's July Course preceding that (she went down by just a neck to Venetian Sun, who went on the win the Group 1 Prix Morny next time) she did come home first in her group and lost little in defeat.

Her best days look to be ahead of her and she is taken to win at the highest level for the first time.

Saturday racing tip 2: Royal Fixation (Newmarket, 14.25) – 2pts win @ 9/4 William Hill

bet365 Cambridgeshire (Newmarket, 15.40)

The annual first leg of the 'autumn double' looks as tricky as ever, with 24 runners declared for this 1m1f contest. The progressive Treble Tee looks a worthy favourite on betting apps after his latest Doncaster success, while good cases can also be made for Fifth Column and West Ridge, the pair of entrants trained by the Gosdens.

Regular readers of this column may recall that I sided with Greek Order recently and he's not ruled out of this either but, for this contest, I just prefer the chance of REAL GAIN. Richard Hughes' gelding finished a place ahead of Greek Order when the pair were behind Rhoscolyn in Goodwood's Golden Mile (soft) last month.

The five-year-old showed acts on a sound surface, is already and C&D winner at this meeting two years ago and has a good record when fresh. After another 57 days off, Wathnan's representative should be ready to build on that latest effort and, with high numbers having won most of the last ten renewals of this race, he is also blessed with good draw.

Saturday racing tip 3: Real Gain (Newmarket, 15.40) – 0.5pt each-way @ 14/1 Ladbrokes

Ambassador Cruise Line Handicap (Newmarket, 17.55)

Several seasoned and exposed performers give 7f handicap some depth but the likely favourite, INDIAN SPRINGS looks to have got in on an attractive mark for his handicap debut.

Charlie Appleby's three-year-old made a promising debut at Kempton, before stepping up in trip to win over this C&D (good) at April's Craven meeting. Subsequently gelded, he made a good step up on that effort when scoring decisively under a penalty at Haydock (7f, good) in July.

With several ticks in the right boxes and the potential to make further progress, he can carry William Buick to another success.

Saturday racing tip 4: Indian Springs (Newmarket, 17.55) – 1pt win @ 9/4 William Hill

Ambassador Cruise Line Handicap (Haydock, 14.05)

A competitive contest in prospect, with Woolhampton seeking a hat-trick and several others arriving in good form. I like the look of last year's winner, BLUE STORM, who comes into this year's renewal from a 1lb higher mark.

Didn't give the impression that a huge amount was anticipated on his recent return from a break, given market vibes that day, and he beat just two home when looking like he needed the run. He should be better for that outing and with conditions to his liking, he is taken to go very close once again.

Saturday racing tip 5: Blue Storm (Haydock Park, 14.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 15/2 bet365

Oddschecker Handicap (Haydock, 15.15)

There are a number of talented horses at Karl Burke's Yorkshire yard and FIRST AMBITION is very much one of them if his first two efforts are anything to go by.

The son of Group 1 winner Laurens made a winning debut in a 7f maiden at Newcastle and followed up successfully in a novice event over 1m after a seven month break. That form has very much been franked by subsequent wins for the four horses that followed him home and he looks an exciting prospect.

He'll have to prove himself on turf now but given his pedigree, that ought not to be a problem and he looks to have the scope to progress up the ranks. A win here would reaffirm those credentials and, although this is no easy task, he is taken to make the necessary improvement and find what is required. Lincoln sixth Midnight Gun could be the one to give him the most to do.

Saturday racing tip 6: First Ambition (Haydock Park, 15.15) – 1pt win @ 4/1 William Hill

