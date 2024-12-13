Saturday’s Cheltenham betting tips

Saturday’s Cheltenham betting tips preview

The excitement keeps on coming as we head into another busy Saturday for horse racing fans.

Those looking to take a punt will find plenty of suitors on day two of Cheltenham’s Christmas Meeting, with the Nyetimber December Gold Cup Handicap Chase and Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle Trial looking particularly enticing for those seeking action-packed runs.

December Gold Cup betting tips: Il Ridoto to strike again

Il Ridoto put on a magnificent performance to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month at Cheltenham.

Billed as Paul Nicholls’ second hope behind Ginny’s Destiny, the seven-year-old ended a nine-race losing streak in sensational form, seeing off pressure with decent control for the win. Young jockey Freddie Gingell rode him beautifully, but won’t get the chance to immediately follow up after falling from Siam Park on Thursday, so Oliver Nichollas will take the reins.

This is a stacked field, but one that can reward punters who are happy to take a risk on potentially decent returns. Il Ridoto can once again be considered Nicholls’ alternative shot at victory, with Stage Star among the favourites with horse racing betting sites at around 4/1.

However, his poor run at Aintree in October suggested the horse’s powers may be waning, a factor that could become more apparent in a field that also includes Madara, Fugitif and GA Law.

Sitting just outside that pocket of pick ‘em frontrunners suits Il Ridoto perfectly. Defending champion Fugitif couldn’t catch him last time out and it could be a fun afternoon for those who believe the same will happen again.

Nyetimber December Gold Cup Handicap Chase prediction: Il Ridoto to win - 15/2 William Hill

Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle Trial betting tips: Value in outside shot

Registered as the Bristol Novices’ Hurdle, this three mile Grade 2 run is an important trial for March’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. This isn’t a particularly strong field, but there are opportunities for punters to give themselves a shot of winning a decent return with the right pick on betting sites.

Skyjack Hijack is a clear favourite and priced up at around 2/1 at most bookies to win, followed by Clondaw General at 3/1.

The former is on an excellent run of six wins in a row and now faces his biggest test in what could be a watershed moment for his future prospects. There are potential question marks over distance and if the favourite can maintain his snappy pace, though. Clondaw General should have eyes on winning if Skyjack Hijack wilts under pressure, but there’s another shout which could interest those who are looking for a little more risk.

Western Knight has won both races entered this year and looks a smart bet each way to two places. Joe Tizzard’s horse is a smart runner and ran with the minimum of fuss at Ascot and Uttoexeter, although detractors of Skyjack Hijack’s stamina could point the same accusation his way in what should be a revealing race.

Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle Trial prediction: Western Knight each way - 4/1 bet365

