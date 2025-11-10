Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore lands major new Cheltenham Festival role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore has been given a new ambassadorial role at Cheltenham Festival with the aim of attracting more women to the sport.

Blackmore retired from horseracing in May as one of the most successful jump jockeys in history, becoming the first woman to win the Grand National as well as the first to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 36-year-old retired with 575 professional race wins to her name, including the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle.

She has now been made of Head of Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Racecourse released a statement detailing her appointment on Monday, saying that she would “work alongside the team at Cheltenham to identify potential barriers which might be putting women off going racing, while also seeking to engage new female audiences and those who have not attended racedays for some time.”

The announcement cited data by The Jockey Club saying that on average, only a quarter of visitors to Cheltenham Racecourse are women, with many surveyed feeling the sport is “not for them”.

“Many women... are often discouraged by the perception that racing is targeted at men,” the statement continued.

Blackmore said: “It is going to be a very different experience going racing and not heading for the weighing room, but I’m looking forward to seeing what racedays are like from the other side of the rails and working with the team at Cheltenham.

“I’m interested in meeting racegoers to get a proper understanding of why they attend but also what some of the blockers and barriers might be that are stopping their friends and peers from coming.

“Horseracing is an amazing sport and a day at the races provides so much opportunity for people to socialise with friends and meet new people. I’m excited to get involved and see what can be done to engage more women and show them what makes a day at the races such a special and unforgettable experience.””

In September the organisation announced a raft of reforms ahead of the 2026 Festival, including the second day of the event returning to its former name of ‘Ladies Day’, having been known as ‘Style Wednesday’ since 2019.

Blackmore’s appointment in the new ambassadorial role will “support the reintroduction” of Ladies Day, held this year on Wednesday 11 March, Monday’s statement added.

The Festival has experienced a steady decline in attendance rates in recent years, with rising costs of travel, accommodation, tickets, and food and drink all driving away fans.

Chief executive Guy Lavender said: “Rachael’s groundbreaking success on the track, combined with her growing status as a role model beyond the sport and popularity with people of all ages, make her the ideal ambassador to connect the Cheltenham Festival with a new, female-focused audience.”