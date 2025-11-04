Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Melham has etched her name into Australian racing history, becoming only the second woman jockey to triumph in the prestigious Melbourne Cup.

It comes a decade after her hero Michelle Payne first shattered the sport's glass ceiling.

Her victory aboard Half Yours on Tuesday at Flemington sees her join Payne in an exclusive two-member club, marking a significant moment for women in the "race that stops the nation".

Melham, who only weeks prior secured the AU$5 million Caulfield Cup, guided the five-year-old gelding, trained by the father-and-son duo Tony and Calvin McEvoy, to a commanding three-length victory over Goodie Two Shoes.

This remarkable achievement makes her the first female jockey to complete the rare Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double.

It is a feat accomplished by only 13 horses in the races' 150-year histories, solidifying her career-defining Spring carnival.

The emotional resonance of Melham's win was palpable, particularly in her reunion with Michelle Payne.

open image in gallery Melham won aboard Half Yours on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Payne, who famously told racetrack chauvinists to "get stuffed" after her 2015 victory on 100/1 outsider Prince of Penzance, embraced the 29-year-old, acknowledging the trail she had blazed.

"The times are changing," Payne told a tearful Melham. "It's just unbelievable. Well done, what a ride." Melham, in turn, smiled, telling Payne, "I almost rode it as good as you rode yours. I tried to copy the ride a bit."

Melham's ascent to this pinnacle has been forged through immense toughness and perseverance, marked by trauma, injuries, and past errors of judgement.

Her career has seen profound personal loss, including the death of a close friend in a racing accident in 2014.

More recently, she endured a three-month ban for breaching COVID-19 protocols in 2021 and a life-threatening fall at Flemington in 2023 that left her in a six-day coma.

Despite these adversities, including being head-butted by a horse before winning last year's Victorian Derby, her resilience has shone through.

Competing as Jamie Kah until her marriage this year, Melham even rode past her husband, Ben Melham, who finished 14th on Smokin' Romans. Her pre-race pledge to share Half Yours' prize money equally with her husband underscored a personal touch to her triumph.

Half Yours, the only locally-bred horse in the 24-strong field, was a sentimental favourite among the 80,000-strong crowd.

Co-trainer Calvin McEvoy celebrated the win, stating, "It shows that we can do it. It's still our race, but it's become a lot harder to win with an Australian-bred horse."

Melham's victory not only cements her place in racing lore but also serves as a powerful testament to determination and the evolving landscape of the sport.