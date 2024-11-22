Haydock betting tips

Ahoy Senor to win the Betfair Chase - 4/1 BetMGM

Betfair Chase Day at Haydock has traditionally been a day on the jumps calendar that’s rewarded bettors who don’t veer too far from the favourites and Saturday’s edition of the meeting may follow in the same vain.

There are seven races in total to look forward to at the Merseyside track, starting at 12.08pm, with the feature race of the day, the Betfair Chase, due off at 3.05pm.

The Grade 1 race takes place over approximately three miles and includes 19 fences with a field of nine confirmed for this year’s renewal, including 2023 winner Royale Pagaille.

There are some talented runners opposing the Venetia Williams-trained contender, who is bidding to join an elite group of Kauto Star, Cue Card and Bristol De Mai in winning the Betfair Chase in consecutive years.

Despite the wet weather forecast and subsequent ground conditions being to the 10-year-old’s advantage, there may be better options on betting sites for what is shaping up to be a highly competitive edition.

Betfair Chase betting preview: Ahoy Senor quietly shaping up nicely

Ahoy Senor is one of those that is likely to receive plenty of attention on betting apps. He blew out the cobwebs with a strong comeback run at Aintree last month, even if rider Derek Fox was criticised for not exerting him enough in the third-place finish.

The intriguing tune-up will catch the attention of punters, with horse racing betting sites pricing Ahoy Senor up at around 4/1. Royale Pagaille can be found at the same price and the pair are just behind Grey Dawning, who is a best price of 9/4 as he begins his journey to next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Ahoy Senor heads the field based on official ratings, but history tells us to be a little wary of the Lucinda Russell-trained horse. Ahoy Senor has underperformed, winning just four of 19 races, and can be prone to barrelling through fences in key moments.

That said, he has looked stronger recently and has gained the kind of momentum that suggests something big could be brewing. Ahoy Senor has also performed admirably on similar courses in the past and will welcome the conditions that are likely to prove more troublesome for less adaptable horses, of which this race has a few.

Grey Dawning is the main threat but hasn’t run since he finished third at Aintree in April. This is an opportunity for Ahoy Senor and the other top runners as Grey Dawning historically doesn’t hit the ground running after a break, although he is a proven entity at Haydock.

He doesn’t usually stretch his legs for the first time of the season against such quality, so the run may well be an eye-opener for a horse that is often allowed to take it gently at this stage.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Ahoy Senor to get a major win under his belt.

Haydock tips: Ahoy Senor to win the Betfair Chase - 4/1 BetMGM

Haydock Park free bets

There’s plenty of top class racing action to enjoy on Saturday with the card at Haydock joined by intriguing meetings at Punchestown and Ascot.

For those hoping to maximise the value of any weekend racing bets, Fafabet have a range of racing offers, including money back specials if your selection finishes second to the favourite or is beaten by a head or less in a race.

Any refunds you get from those particular offers will arrive as free bets, while the current Fafabet sign up offer gives new users up to £50 in free bets as well as a £20 casino bonus.

Punters will need to wager a minimum of £100 to get the maximum amount from the sign up offer, but Fafabet do offer different tiers of rewards with bettors who place a wager of £10 receiving a £5 free bet and £5 casino bonus and those that bet £20 or more getting a £10 free bet and £10 casino bonus.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.