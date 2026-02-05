Friday’s tips: Best bets and odds for Bangor and Wolverhampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday’s Horse Racing Tips

Fortune Dancer (13.25, Bangor) – 1pt win @ 1/1 ( Bet365 )

Wal Buck’s (13.55, Bangor) – 2pts win @ 7/1 ( Bet365 )

Idaho Valley (16.05, Bangor) – 1pt win @ 6/1 ( Bet365 )

Ribble Vibe (16.22, Wolverhampton) – 1pt win @ 5/2 ( Bet365 )

Spaceport (16.52, Wolverhampton) – 0.5pts each-way @ 33/1 (Bet365)

A busy weekend of action begins on Friday and our horse racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge has run the rule over the best bets across two cards using odds from horse racing betting sites.

Alfa Aggregates Products Mares' Handicap Chase (Bangor, 13.25)

A small field assembles for the opener at Bangor and, although she is now creeping up the weights, the in-form mare FORTUNE DANCER can get the day off to a good start.

The eight-year-old has strung together wins at Fontwell (3m2f, good to soft), Uttoxeter (3m, soft) and Windsor (3m, good), going up 30lb in the process.

Although she won by just over a length at Windsor, there were 13 lengths back to third. The second didn’t run much of a race next time and my selection has gone up another 6lb since.

I’m not sure how good the opposition is in this race, however, so I’m sticking with her with a slightly cautionary note, for one more win before the handicapper perhaps takes her measure.

Friday Horse Racing Tip 1: Fortune Dancer (13.25, Bangor) – 1pt win @ 1/1 (Bet365)

Xenon Workplace North Wales National Handicap Chase (Bangor, 13.55)

This looks an open contest and WAL BUCK’S is one I’ve been following this season, as I think he has his name on one of these marathon contests.

I took that view before selecting him in a race over a similar trip at Newcastle in November, when he led for much of the way before being collared on the run for home.

Since then, he has reinforced my theory that he’ll win over extreme trips by running well in defeat over 3m at Ayr. If you watch that race back, you’ll see what I mean about him looking like he wants further.

Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore’s charge likes getting his toe in, so he’ll get his conditions here and from an unchanged mark, and now with a visor tried, I am sticking with him.

Friday Horse Racing Tip 2: Wal Buck’s (13.55, Bangor) – 2pts win @ 7/1 (Bet365)

Tom Jones Live At Chester Racecourse Handicap Hurdle (Bangor, 16.05)

With respect to El Curamach, who has the champion jockey Sean Bowen on and who won last time out almost two years ago, the suggestion here is IDAHO VALLEY.

The former will be worth watching here to see how he emerges from such a layoff and support for him would clearly be interesting but the selection will, I think, be better suited by a return to 2m on testing ground, having been tried over further in three of his last four starts.

The presence of both El Curamach, He’s Bresilian and also the selection’s stable companion Rock Hurley may mean he’s an each-way bet proposition before the tape goes up but you’ll have to check that situation out yourself at the time and bear in mind you have only two places to play for.

I’m suggesting him as a small stakes win play on betting sites, in case his price ends up being on the short side.

Friday Horse Racing Tip 3: Idaho Valley (16.05, Bangor) – 1pt win @ 6/1 (Bet365)

Midnite: Built For 2026 Not 2006 Handicap (Wolverhampton, 16.22)

A decent prize has drawn a competitive field to Dunstall Park for this extended 2m handicap. Several of them turn up in good form, including last-time winner Enemy, Brasil Power and Sax Appeal, while the 103-rated Roaring Legend and 101-rated Prydwen both have a touch of class.

However, RIBBLE VIBE receives weight from all five of his opponents and won going away, admittedly in a lesser race over C&D a couple of months ago. He proved that was no fluke when stepping up to this level at Newcastle last time out and beating all bar the comfortable winner.

Trainer David O’Meara is still managing to squeeze a bit more out of the five-year-old, who is still on a good mark despite a 2lb rise. He is taken to win again here.

Friday Racing Tip 4: Ribble Vibe (16.22, Wolverhampton) – 1pt win @ 5/2 (Bet365)

Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Handicap (Wolverhampton, 16.52)

An open-looking heat to conclude Friday’s Wolverhampton card sees a field of eight runners go to post and I think that offers us the opportunity to take a bit of a chance on a horse who’s been off the track for a year or so.

SPACEPORT has clearly not been the easiest to train of late, having been seen just once in the past 16 months, when well beaten on his hurdling debut at Catterick this time last year.

Prior to that he’d been gelded, when still in the care of William Muir and Chris Grassick. Since then, he’s also had wind surgery. His two wins have been on turf at up to 1m4f, the more recent of those being from the mark he has now slipped back to.

He’ll have to prove he acts on this surface on what is his first All Weather start of any kind but in the hope that he does and with the knowledge that Tom Lacey’s string are running close to their optimum form of late, it looks a good opportunity to pick up some prize money. If all goes well, he might just win it.

Friday Racing Tip 5: Spaceport (16.52, Wolverhampton) – 0.5pts each-way @ 33/1 (Bet365)

