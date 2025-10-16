Friday racing tips: Best bets and odds for Haydock Park and Redcar

Friday Racing Tips

The flat season is winding down in the UK, but before the big send-off with British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, we’ve dived into the cards at Haydock Park and Redcard on Friday afternoon.

CopyBet Handicap (Haydock, 13.55)

A field of just eight has been declared but there’s an open feel to this contest. High Point narrowly got the better of Contacto over C&D last time. The latter has a chance of reversing those placings on these revised terms, while Coedana arrives seeking a hat-trick and Dino Bellagio is another coming here in winning form.

However, preference is for GNOMON, who was a decisive winner here over slightly shorter last month, when 6lb lower. The Time Test gelding was then stepped up to 1m6f at Ffos Las last month, when he failed to get home in very testing ground.

With no rain of any note forecast, he should be much better suited by slow, rather than bottomless, conditions and he comes back here as an unexposed performer over this trip. He could prove to be a value punt on betting sites, given that poor run last time and he looks capable of getting his career back on track.

Friday racing tip 1: Gnomon (Haydock, 13.55) – 1pt win @ 11/1 QuinnBet

Live Racing Streaming At CopyBet Handicap (Haydock, 15.05)

Eternal Force should go off as the market leader on horse racing betting sites for this and he’d be a worthy favourite after adding a hard-fought handicap win to the maiden he landed on his penultimate start.

However, at a much bigger price, BUBBLES WONKY looks to represent a bit of value. Tim Easterby’s four-year-old is back up 2lb after going very close at Hamilton last time.

He goes well on soft ground and is often seen up with or setting the pace. That was the case last time out, when he was collared late on and his opponents here wouldn’t want to let him have too much rope.

I would accept that a record of 2-16 is not going to have the layers running scared but he certainly has the ability to run into the frame at a good price and, if things drop right, he could cause a bit of an upset.

Friday racing tip 2: Bubbles Wonky (Haydock, 15.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 9/1 bet365

Safer Gambling With CopyBet Nursery Handicap (Haydock, 15.40)

You won’t see me putting up too many in nurseries but occasionally, you see one that really interests you and in my case, there’s one here in ILLY’S ROO.

Given the nature of the contest, a field of inexperienced performers, we don’t have a huge amount to go on but, after an inauspicious start to his career at Newbury, he came good last time.

I understand that there will be detractors here. The favourite didn’t perform when the selection won at Salisbury (7f, good) last time, while the second and third were double-figure prices, so clearly expectations weren’t high.

However, he lengthened very nicely when asked to do his job by Tom Marquand and he won that race with authority. To me, he looks to have got in lightly for this nursery debut and I’m taking him to follow up.

Friday racing tip 3: Illy’s Roo (Haydock, 15.40) – 1pt win @ 4/1 bet365

Weatherbys Stallion Book Handicap (Haydock, 16.50)

I sided with KINSWOMAN a week ago at York, when she found just one too good but showed a great attitude to be closest to the winner at the post, having seen him get first run on her

She is thriving at present and this lovely, galloping straight course ought to be ideal for her. As I mentioned last week, she’s a speedy type of whom Tom Marquand said earlier in the season, was one they’d found the key to when they dropped her back to this, the minimum trip.

She’ll have to prove she can handle slow ground if she is to get back to winning ways (her dam won on good to soft) and if she can, I think she’ll take some beating.

Friday racing tip 4: Kinswoman (Haydock, 16.50) – 1pt win @ 2/1 William Hill

Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap (Redcar, 15.25)

Redcar can be one of the trickier tracks to find winners and Friday’s card looks like a chip off the old block. However, there could be an opportunity in this 6f handicap, with the Michael Dods-trained TAYGAR.

The four-year-old is a C&D winner and acts best on good ground or slower. He’s been out of sorts on his last two starts, including over C&D last time and he’s now on a mark 2lb lower than when scoring at Ayr (6f, good to soft) in July.

He has plenty of form this season at the sort of level that would enable him to favourably exploit this mark and he could prove to be an attractive price on betting apps given those last couple of efforts. He looks worth a small each-way play.

Friday racing tip 5: Taygar (Redcar, 15.25) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 bet365

Race Live On Racing TV Handicap (Redcar, 16.00)

I think the handicap newcomer KNIGHTMARE is of interest now entering this sphere. He was a beaten favourite on his second start, at Lingfield (6f, AW) when he hung left late on, which wouldn’t have done his chances a whole lot of good.

He then met with traffic problems at Southwell (6f, AW) last time out but did at least manage to show a little improvement in the process. This step up in trip should be a positive on his first run in this sphere and he looks better treated than plenty of others in the line-up. He’s another to play each-way to small stakes.

Friday racing tip 6: Knightmare (Redcar, 16.00) – 0.5pts each-way @ 12/1 QuinnBet

