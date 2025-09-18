Friday Racing Tips

Having picked out the winner of the St Leger last weekend, we are on the hunt for more success at betting sites on Friday afternoon with a focus on the cards at Ayr and Newbury.

Dubai Duty Free Nursery Handicap (Newbury 14.55)

There’s some interesting action to get involved with on Friday, in particular at Newbury where this good nursery contest should see some depth to the market.

I like the look of FRENCH AFFAIR, who was gelded before entering this sphere and struck immediately at this track last month (6f), when conditions were sound. He then went to Ffos Las, where he went close in third over the same trip, though on slower ground (good to soft).

There was further improvement last time when he was stepped up to 7f by trainer Richard Hannon, finishing a close second that time on going described as heavy. He races from the same mark this time but is due to go up by 2lb in the future, while the yard has an excellent record in this contest, having won half of the last ten renewals.

He looks worth keeping on the right side of on horse racing betting sites.

Friday racing tip 1: French Affair (Newbury, 14.55) – 1pt win @ 4/1 bet365

Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes (Newbury, 15.30)

This looks competitive on paper, with six of the seven participants already having won and all still having the potential to improve.

Goodwood Galaxy and Bourbon Blues have already put some strong form on the board and are respected but one who we know a little less about but certainly has some ability is TIERRA DEL TORO.

Ralph Beckett’s son of Lope De Vega cost 340,000gns as a yearling, He improved on a Southwell debut second (7f, AW) when winning comfortably at Kempton (7f, AW) last time. With those under his belt and now a step up in trip looking positive, he switches to turf for the first time. His pedigree suggests that he’ll act on slow ground and he looks worth siding with up in grade.

Friday racing tip 2: Tierra Del Toro (Newbury, 15.30) – 1pt win @ 11/2 bet365

Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes (Newbury, 16.05)

We move into Pattern company for our next selection, with the Listed Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes providing us with another opportunity in the form of VOLTERRA.

Kevin Ryan’s Farhh gelding won over both 7f and 1m at three, before being a beaten joint favourite in last year’s Britannia at Royal Ascot. He returned to that track 11 months ago to land a big field heritage handicap (7f, soft) on Champions Day.

Stepped up to Group company this term, he opened his campaign with a good third in Haydock’s John Of Gaunt Stakes in May and was perhaps a shade unlucky not to get the breaks in a Deauville Group 3 last month, albeit he was beaten nearly six lengths.

There’s a suspicion that he didn’t fully see out the 1m trip at that level and the combination of a slight drop in grade and a return to 7f should see him to much better effect this time.

Friday racing tip 3: Volterra (Newbury, 16.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 10/3 Unibet

Dubai Duty Free Fillies' Handicap (Newbury 16.40)

Jack Channon won the first running of this contest two years ago and you wouldn’t want to write off his entrant Flash Bardot despite some below par recent efforts.

Orionis is a more obvious choice and trainer William Haggas slaps the cheekpieces on his three-year-old, who may well head the market on betting apps, as was the case when she found one too good last time.

However, it may be worth chancing the useful hurdler GREYVAL. She comes here after a break, which follows the biggest win of her hurdling career when she picked up a good pot at Cheltenham (2m4f, good) in April. She has won on soft ground, so there are no serious concerns on that score and she’s already won over a similar trip to today’s on the Flat in France.

If she can translate her hurdling abilities back to the level, then she could be well treated and this could be a good time to catch her.

Friday racing tip 4: Greyval (Newbury, 16.40) – 0.5pts each-way @ 9/1 bet365

Get Home Safe With Thistle Cabs EBF Nursery Handicap (Ayr, 13.58)

There’s another interesting nursery handicap north of the border at Ayr’s Western Meeting, and I like the look of BYE LAW in this.

He improved on the promise of his debut fourth when winning over C&D (6f, good) last month and improved on that effort when successfully defying a penalty to score at Redcar (6f, good to firm) most recently.

That latest effort was a comfortable success where he looked to have more up his sleeve. Tim Easterby knows a thing or two about improving sprinters. He thinks now is the right time to switch to nurseries and we’ll not argue. His pedigree suggests he’ll handle soft ground and we’ll side with him.

Friday racing tip 5: Bye Law (Ayr, 13.58) – 1pt win @ 8/1 Virgin Bet

