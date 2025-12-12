Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Conman John out to prove he’s the real deal at Cheltenham

Conman John won at Cheltenham earlier this season and is targeting another victory on Saturday

Ashley Iveson
Friday 12 December 2025 07:22 EST
Comments
Michael Scudamore is optimistic about Conman John's chances
Michael Scudamore is optimistic about Conman John's chances (David Davies/PA Wire)

Conman John is set to pursue his second Cheltenham victory of the season this Saturday in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, aiming to build on an impressive autumn campaign.

The five-year-old, a £170,000 acquisition last year following a win in an Irish point-to-point, has quickly established himself over hurdles, securing two wins from two starts this season.

His affinity for Prestbury Park was evident in October when he made much of the running to claim victory over three miles, a distance he appeared to relish. Connections are now eager to test his capabilities at Grade Two level, confident in his progression.

Michael Scudamore, who co-trains Conman John with Lucinda Russell, expressed optimism ahead of the race.

"We’ve got to give 3lb away to the rest of the field, but he’s got a strong chance you’d think based on the form and he obviously likes it round there," Scudamore stated.

Olly Murphy’s They Call Me Hugo could challenge Conman John
Olly Murphy’s They Call Me Hugo could challenge Conman John (John Walton/PA Wire)

He added: "He’s had a good break and a nice freshen up since his last run and he seems in great form with himself. We’re very excited to head back down there."

Scudamore acknowledged the competition, noting: "He’s got to take on some new challengers and what look like some very promising types, but he’s got the form in the book and we go down there hopeful."

Among the key rivals is They Call Me Hugo, partnered by Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen, who steps up significantly in class and distance.

He arrives off the back of a debut win under rules in a two-and-a-half-mile maiden at Ffos Las in early November.

Murphy commented on his charge: "I’d say the softer the ground the better he is. It’s a little bit of an unknown running him in a Grade Two straight away, but he’s very straightforward and stays very well."

Nicky Henderson’s Reckless Spending also makes his debut over three miles, having finished third behind Kripticjim at Ascot.

Dan and Harry Skelton will be represented by Carlenrig, who secured a runner-up spot at Chepstow in his last outing.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in