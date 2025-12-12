Conman John out to prove he’s the real deal at Cheltenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conman John is set to pursue his second Cheltenham victory of the season this Saturday in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, aiming to build on an impressive autumn campaign.

The five-year-old, a £170,000 acquisition last year following a win in an Irish point-to-point, has quickly established himself over hurdles, securing two wins from two starts this season.

His affinity for Prestbury Park was evident in October when he made much of the running to claim victory over three miles, a distance he appeared to relish. Connections are now eager to test his capabilities at Grade Two level, confident in his progression.

Michael Scudamore, who co-trains Conman John with Lucinda Russell, expressed optimism ahead of the race.

"We’ve got to give 3lb away to the rest of the field, but he’s got a strong chance you’d think based on the form and he obviously likes it round there," Scudamore stated.

open image in gallery Olly Murphy’s They Call Me Hugo could challenge Conman John ( John Walton/PA Wire )

He added: "He’s had a good break and a nice freshen up since his last run and he seems in great form with himself. We’re very excited to head back down there."

Scudamore acknowledged the competition, noting: "He’s got to take on some new challengers and what look like some very promising types, but he’s got the form in the book and we go down there hopeful."

Among the key rivals is They Call Me Hugo, partnered by Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen, who steps up significantly in class and distance.

He arrives off the back of a debut win under rules in a two-and-a-half-mile maiden at Ffos Las in early November.

Murphy commented on his charge: "I’d say the softer the ground the better he is. It’s a little bit of an unknown running him in a Grade Two straight away, but he’s very straightforward and stays very well."

Nicky Henderson’s Reckless Spending also makes his debut over three miles, having finished third behind Kripticjim at Ascot.

Dan and Harry Skelton will be represented by Carlenrig, who secured a runner-up spot at Chepstow in his last outing.