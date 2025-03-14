Cheltenham Gold Cup horse Corbett’s Cross dies after suffering fatal injury during race
A sad postscript to the iconic race was confirmed after Corbett’s Cross suffered a heavy fall with fan-favourite Galopin Des Champs beaten and denied a famous hat-trick by Inothewayurthinkin in a big upset
Gold Cup horse Corbett’s Cross has died after suffering a fatal injury during the feature race at Cheltenham Festival.
The iconic race, which saw odds-on favourite Galopin Des Champs beaten and denied a famous hat-trick by Inothewayurthinkin, was left with a sad finish after a heavy fall for Corbett’s Cross.
A statement from Cheltenham read: “In our fifth race of the day, Corbett’s Cross was immediately attended to by our veterinary professionals, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”
It is the second horse of the week to die after Springwell Bay on Thursday.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments