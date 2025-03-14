Cheltenham results in full: Every winner from 2025 Festival and today’s racecard and runners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheltenham Festival is back as the horse racing season gathers pace with the four-day spectacle one of the highlights of the sport’s calendar.

The Festival began with Champion Day before Style Wednesday and then St Patrick’s Thursday, with Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday.

An action-packed festival last year saw trainer Willie Mullins dominate with jockey Paul Townend riding Galopin Des Champs to victory in one of the most prestigious races in the world.

The trainer led Ireland to another prolific week overall, claiming the Prestbury Cup over the UK by an 18-9 scoreline.

You can find all the latest Cheltenham odds and free bet offers with Independent Sport, and here is the full list of winners and scheduled race card:

Friday, 14 March - Gold Cup Day

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course

Runners: Blue Lemons; Charlus; East India Dock; Gibbs Island; Hello Neighbour; Larzac; Lulamba; Marche d’Aligre; Mondo Man; Pappano; Poniros; Too Bossy For Us; Willy De Houelle; Lady Vega Allen; Lumiere Du Large; Opec; Place De La Nation; Sainte Lucie

2.00: BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3) Race conditions: £98,370 (2024) | 2m1f| 8 hurdles | New Course

Runners: Daddy Long Legs; Absurde; Fils d’Oudairies; Ethical Diamond; Pinot Gris; Hansard; Kargese; Ndaawi; Cracking Rhapsody; McLaurey; Our Champ; Valgrand; Lark In The Mornin; Irish Panther; Spirit d’Aunou; Norman Fletcher

2.40: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

Runners: Dinoblue; Brides Hill; Limerick Lace; Allegorie De Vassy; Fontaine Collonges; Je T’Ai Porte; Mayhem Mya; Royale Margaux; Shecouldbeanything

3.20: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

Runners: Argento Boy; Ballybow; Derryhassen Paddy; First Confession; Fishery Lane; Flicker Of Hope; Inn At The Park; Intense Approach; Jasmin De Vaux; Jax Junior; Jet Blue; Jig’s Forge; Ma Shantou; Nativehill; Port Joulain; Sounds Victorious; Wendigo; Wingmen; Yellow Car; The Big Westerner

4.00: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) Race conditions: £625,000 | 3m2½f | 22 fences | New Course

Runners: Ahoy Senor; Banbridge; Corbetts Cross; Galopin Des Champs; Gentlemansgame; Inothewayurthinkin; Monty’s Star; Royale Pagaille; The Real Whacker

4.40: St James’s Place Hunter Chase (Listed) Race conditions: £50 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

Runners: Allmankind; Angels Breath; Au Fleuron; Bardenstown Lad; Carnfunnock; D’Jango; Fairly Famous; Go On Chez; Haven’t Time; Its On The Line; Lift Me Up; Lisleigh Lad; Music Drive; Ontheropes; Plan Of Attack; Rocky’s Howya; Ryehill; Shearer; Take All; West Of Carrig; What A Glance; Willitgoahead; Wonderwall; Angels Dawn

5.20: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle Race conditions: £75,000 | 2m4½f | 10 hurdles | New Course

Runners: Tounsivator; Wodhooh; No Ordinary Joe; No Questions Asked; Minella Sixo; The Enabler; Uncle Bert; Kopeck De Mee; Taponthego; Karafon; Push The Button; Act Of Authority; Nurse Susan; Doyen Quest; Electric Mason; Park Of Kings; Raglan Road; Flash Collonges; Punctuation; Stormbreaker; Mordor; East India Express; Harsh; Wilde About Oscar

Grey Dawning ridden by Harry Skelton on their way to winning the Turners Novices' Chase with Ginny's Destiny ridden by Harry Cobden ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Results so far

Tuesday, 11 March - Champion Day

1.20: Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1 ) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f| 8 hurdles | Old Course

Winner: Kopek Des Bordes (4/6F); 2) William Munny (8/1); 3) Romeo Coolio (9/2)

2.00: My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

Winner: Jango Baie (5/1); 2) Only By Night (25/1); 3) Majborough (1/2F)

2.40: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m1f | 20 fences | Old Course

Winner: Myretown (13/2); 2) The Changing Man (7/1F); 3) Malina Girl (14/1)

3.20: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

Winner: Lossiemouth (4/6F); 2) Jade De Grugy (5/1); 3) Take No Chances (22/1)

4.00: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £450,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

Winner: Golden Ace (25/1); 2) Burdett Road (66/1); 3) Winter Fog (150/1)

4.40: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

Winner: Puturhandstogether (17/2); 2) Robbies Rock 50/1; 3) Liam Swagger (12/1 )

5.20: National Hunt Chase Race conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

Winner: Haiti Couleurs (7/2F), Rock My Way (16/1), Will Do (12/1)

Wednesday, 12 March - Style Wednesday

1.20: Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

Winner: The New Lion (3/1); 2) The Yellow Clay (5/2); 3) Final Demand (6/4F)

2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £200,000 | 3m½f | 20 fences | Old Course

Winner: Lecky Watson (20/1); 2) Stellar Story (22/1); 3) Better Days Ahead (13/2)

2.40: Coral Cup (Grade 3) Race conditions: £100,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

Winner: Jimmy Du Seuil (16-1); 2) Impose Toi (13-2); 3) Ballyadam (16-1)

3.20: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Listed) Race conditions: £75,000 | 3m6f | 32 obstacles | Old Course

Winner: Stumptown (5-2F); 2) Latenightpass (11-1); 3) Vanillier (15-2)

4.00: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £400,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

Winner: Marine Nationale (5/1) ; Jonbon (5/6F); Captain Guinness (25/1)

4.40: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f | 14 fences | Old Course

Winner: Jazzy Matty (15-2); 2) Unexpected Party (11-2F); 3) Midnight It Is (25-1)

5.20: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 14 fences | Old Course

Winner: Bambino Fever (4-1); Heads Up (33-1); Shuttle Diplomacy (66-1)

Thursday, 13 March - St Patrick’s Thursday

1.20: Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) Race conditions: £105,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course

Winner: Air Of Entitlement (16/1); 2) Sixandahalf (9/4F); 3) Diva Luna (12/1)

2.00: Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (Grade 2) Race conditions: £125,000 | 2m4f | 17 fences | New Course

Winner: Caldwell Potter (7/1), 2) Anyway (125/1), 3) O’Moore Park (66/1)

2.40: Pertemps Final (Grade 3) Race conditions: £100,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

Winner: Doddiethegreat (25/1), 2) Jeriko Du Reponet (11/2F), 3) Catch Him Derry (14/1)

3.20: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £375,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

Winner: Fact To File (6/4F); 2) Heart Wood (18/1); 3) Envoi Allen (12/1)

4.00: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £325,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

Winner: Bob Olinger(8/1); 2) Teahupoo (6/4F); 3) Lucky Place (11/2)

4.40: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

Winner: Jagwar (3/1F); 2) Thecompanysergeant (4/1); 3) Masaccio (11/1)

5.20: JRL Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Listed) Race conditions: £75,000 | 3m2f | 21 fences | New Course

Winner: Daily Present (12/1); 2) Johnnywho (9/2F); 3) Sa Majeste (8/1)

When is 2025 Cheltenham Festival and what races are included?

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, 11 March and concludes on Friday, 14 March. Fans will be glued to 28 races over four days, with seven races per day, including 13 races run over fences across the week, 13 over hurdles plus a bumper (flat race) and a cross-country chase.

The shortest run is a little under two miles, while the longest races almost reach four miles. Fans will look out for 13 of the races run at Grade 1 standard, while five are run as Grade 2s, six Grade 3s and the other four being Listed.

The first race is scheduled for 1:20pm GMT each day, with the final race starting at 5:20pm.

How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV and is there a live stream?

You can watch the first six races of each day at the Cheltenham Festival with the ITV1 broadcast, while full coverage of the meet, including the final race of each day is only available through a Racing TV subscription.

Both ITV and Racing TV provide live streams for the coverage through their apps and websites, while fans can of course tune on via the traditional television broadcast. Several online betting sites will also be streaming the event, but in most cases a funded betting account is required.