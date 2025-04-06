Jump to content
Celebre D’Allen looking ‘much brighter’ following collapse after Grand National

The 13-year-old remained in observation overnight after pulling up and collapsing at Aintree

Adam Morgan
Sunday 06 April 2025 06:25 EDT
Celebre D'Allen looks ‘brighter’ after remaining at Aintree overnight following the Grand National (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Connections gave a positive update on the well-being of Celebre D'Allen on Sunday, after Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's Grand National contender remained at Aintree overnight on Saturday for observation.

The 13-year-old was sent off at 125-1 under Micheal Nolan and was pulled up after the final fence before then collapsing on the racecourse.

After receiving treatment on course, he walked into the horse ambulance and was taken to the racecourse stables for further assessment, with joint-trainer White providing an encouraging bulletin following the veteran's overnight stay in Liverpool.

"He's had his stay at Aintree and I've seen videos of him this morning looking much brighter in himself and he's been out for a pick of grass," said White.

"The vets have seen him and he's probably going to travel to a livery yard close to Aintree later today. It's positive news and he's going the right way.

"In the heat of the moment, I haven't really spoken to the vets about what it really is, but it was probably a combination of the heat and everything. The main thing now is he's back on the right track.

"It's great for us that it looks like he's going to be okay."

The stewards suspended Nolan for 10 days (April 19-26 and May 3 and 5) after inquiring into his decision to continue to ride Celebre D'Allen after jumping the penultimate fence.

