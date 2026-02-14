Sweden and Canada in furious curling row after cheating allegations: ‘You can f*** off’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden and Canada clashed in explosive fashion during their intense round-robin curling game on Friday after the defending champions alleged that their opponents were cheating.

Trouble began early when the game was halted after Sweden claimed Canada's curlers were touching the stone following release and asked officials to keep an eye out for further incidents.

Canada responded by asking the officials to do the same on Sweden's delivery as the frosty atmosphere between the two teams intensified.

After Sweden scored two in the penultimate end to leave Canada with the hammer and a 7-6 lead, there was another heated exchange between the teams' thirds Marc Kennedy and Oskar Eriksson.

Eriksson told Kennedy he would show him a replay of him touching the stone repeatedly, with the Canadian retaliating to the accusation by saying: “I haven’t done it once. You can f*** off.”

With tensions boiling over, Kennedy then hit back with his own grievance, adding: “How about you walking around on my peel for the last end, dancing around the house here? How about that? Come on Oskar, just f*** off.”

Asked about the exchange, Kennedy said: "It's good. It's sport. It's the Olympics. Both teams are trying to win. Oskar was accusing us of cheating. I didn't like it. I've been curling professionally for 25 years."

World Curling has introduced electronic handles on the stones at these Games, which flash red if players are still making contact with the stone beyond the hog line - the point where curlers must let go during delivery.

Each stone's handle is fitted with a touch sensor, which interacts with a magnetic strip embedded in the ice.

"There's hog line devices on there. I don't know. And he's still accusing us of cheating. I didn't like it. So I told him where to stick it," Kennedy said.

"Because we're the wrong team to do that to. So I don't care."

open image in gallery Marc Kennedy reacts after his team were accused of double-touching the stone ( REUTERS )

Sweden lost the opening two games in their title defence to Britain and Italy before their 8-6 defeat at the hands of Canada.

"He might have been upset that he was losing," Kennedy added. "He might be upset that they're 0-2, grasping for straws. I just told him again. I said I have a ton of respect for him as a player. I've never said a bad word about Oskar Eriksson.

"I don't really know what he's trying to get out of it. And yeah, onward. But I'm not going to stand there and take cheating lightly."

Eriksson said he and his teammates believed Kennedy was double-touching the stone and not the handle containing the sensor, meaning the red lights did not flash.

"He asked who we thought was over the hog line and I pointed out who we thought was touching the rock," the Swede said.

"It was obviously not a red light, but some players are touching the rock according to us. And that's not allowed. We told the officials. They came out and they misread the rules, sadly.

open image in gallery Sweden sparked the row by repeatedly accusing Canada of cheating ( REUTERS )

"Because they thought double touching any part of the rock is okay. And then they found out that was Ã¢Â€ÂŒwrong. You can only touch the electronic part of the handle."

Swedish skip Edin said it was sad to see the back-and-forth between players.

"We're all super good friends out there," he added.

"We've known them for 20 years. And it's (rule violations) happened many times before, so it's just sad that it gets to heated discussions on the ice instead of just curling, according to the rulebooks, but it's what it is."

In a statement, World Curling said umpires had been set at the hog line to monitor deliveries for three ends after the issue was first raised during the game.

"There were no hog line violations or retouches of the stone during the observation," the statement said.

Additional reporting from Reuters