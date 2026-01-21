Olympics chief reveals she has not spoken to Trump about 2028 LA Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to establish formal communication with the White House and President Donald Trump regarding preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, according to IOC President Kirsty Coventry.

Her comments came on Wednesday amidst a period of heightened international tension.

President Trump’s first year in office was marked by significant geopolitical shifts, including his controversial proposal to acquire Greenland as an Arctic outpost and threats of a trade war with European nations.

His administration also saw action against Venezuela, with discussions of similar measures targeting Cuba, Colombia, and Iran.

When questioned about the lack of dialogue with the White House amid these global developments, particularly concerning an event expected to host over 10,000 athletes from more than 200 nations, Ms Coventry emphasized that commenting on geopolitics falls outside the IOC’s remit.

open image in gallery Kirsty Coventry has not spoken to Donald Trump about the LA Games yet ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"We are always aware of all the conversations that are happening and the geopolitics and political conversations happening," she stated during a press conference.

"I want to make clear that it is not in our remit to comment on such matters. Our goal is to have all National Olympic Committees represented at the Games."

She added: "As it pertains to the USA we have not had formal communication just yet with the White House. We have seen the formal announcement of President Trump's team (for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics next month.) We look forward to meeting the vice president."

Vice President JD Vance is set to lead the American presidential delegation to the Milano-Cortina Games’ opening ceremony on 6 February, accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance.

In contrast, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has frequently met with President Trump at the White House, even awarding him a peace prize in December, ahead of the US co-hosting the World Cup later this year.

Ms Coventry noted this difference, stating: "If we weren't seeing good relations six months before the World Cup I would get worried. As we get closer to the Olympics you will see the relations continue ... and only get stronger."