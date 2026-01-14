Athletes begin countdown to 2028 LA Olympics
- Over 300 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Nadia Comaneci and Apolo Ohno, gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Tuesday to begin the countdown to the 2028 Summer Games.
- The event promoted the launch of ticket registration for the LA28 Games, which opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.
- Olympic champion swimmer Janet Evans, chief athlete officer for the LA28 organising committee, highlighted the commitment to delivering athlete-centred games.
- Athletes met with LA28 officials, with many noting the significant athlete involvement in the planning process.
- Fans can register at Tickets.LA28.org to secure a time slot for purchasing tickets, with individual tickets and hospitality packages becoming available later this year.