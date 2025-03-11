Olympic medallist Georgia Hunter Bell leads small British team for World Indoors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell headlines a small Great Britain squad heading to the World Athletics Indoor Championships later this month.

There will be just 13 Brits heading to Nanjing, China, for the event with Hunter Bell – who memorably claimed women’s 1500m bronze at Paris 2024 on her Olympic debut, just three years after returning to the sport of athletics – as the biggest name.

The 31-year-old, who made the Olympic podium as Georgia Bell but got married to George Hunter in October, has now left her job in cyber security to focus on athletics full time once again.

The World Indoors is the second major championship taking place this month, following the European Athletics Indoor Championships last weekend, where GB won seven medals in total.

Four of those medallists will head to China for the Worlds with men’s 60m champion Jeremiah Azu and bronze medal winner Andy Robertson both competing over the shortest distance again, European bronze medallist Revee Walcott-Nolan joining Hunter Bell in the women’s 1500m and George Mills hoping to match or even improve on his European silver in the men’s 3000m.

Amy Hunt, part of the Team GB 4x100m women's relay squad that won silver at Paris 2024, will race the 60m, while Olympic bronze medallist in the women’s 4x400m relay – Amber Anning – will run the women’s 400m.

Jeremiah Azu won the European Indoor 60m title last weekend ( Getty Images )

Pole vaulter Molly Caudery, who pulled out of the European Indoors, was one of only two British women to win a gold medal at the 2024 World Indoors in Glasgow and will attempt to defend her crown in China.

British Athletics have stated that the aim of these championships is to maximise medal success and top-eight placings, as well as supporting preparation at the outdoor World Championships later this year.

They also explained their decision not to send any relay athletes to Nanjing, saying: “Relay athletes will now focus on preparations for the World Athletics Relay Championships at the start of May and therefore will not be competing in Nanjing.”

Great Britain squad for World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing 2025

Women

60m - Amy Hunt

400m - Amber Anning

1500m - Georgia Hunter Bell, Revee Walcott-Nolan

3000m - Innes FitzGerald *(subject to achieving Nanjing ranking position)

Pole Vault - Molly Caudery

Long Jump - Funminiyi Olajide

Men

60m - Jeremiah Azu, Andy Robertson

1500m - Adam Fogg, Neil Gourley

3000m - George Mills

Shot put - Scott Lincoln