Jeremiah Azu wants 2025 to be ‘year of my life’ after European Indoor title

Sprinter Jeremiah Azu wants 2025 to be the “best year of my life” after winning his first senior individual title at the at the European Athletics Indoor Championships, days after the birth of his son.

Azu, 23, took 60 metres gold for Great Britain in Apeldoorn, with Andrew Robertson claiming bronze, clocking a personal best of 6.49secs ahead of Sweden's Henrik Larsson (6.52).

He thanked his partner Terri, who gave birth to his son Azaire last week, telling the BBC: “I had my son a week ago and then I had to leave. A bit of an up and down, but it's part of the story and the sport, we've got to be away.

“I'm grateful to my partner that she allowed me to come out here and get some business done.

"I've been saying to my family and friends that 2025 is going to be the best year of my life. It's great to get it started like this, and I'm excited for the future.”

Azu's gold was a first for the British team at the championships, with Revee Walcott Nolan having taken bronze in the 1,500m to add to the third-placed finish of the mixed 4x400m relay team on the opening night.

Robertson, 34, put in a season's best of 6.55 to take bronze - his quickest time in eight years.

