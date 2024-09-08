Jump to content

Tyreek Hill detained by police and handcuffed hours before start of NFL season

The Miami Dolphins said the star receiver was pulled over for a ‘driving violation’ but was then released

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 08 September 2024 11:28
Comments
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill was detained by police and placed in handcuffs hours before the start of the NFL season over a “traffic incident”.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was pulled over by police outside the team’s Hard Rock Stadium, a statement from the team said, before he was released.

Video on social media showed that Hill was placed in handcuffs after being forced to the ground by officers by the side of the road, with ESPN reporting that the 30-year-old got into an argument with the police.

The Dolphins said Hill, who is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, will play in the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said.

“He has since been released Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.

“Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."

More follows

