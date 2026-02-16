Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former NFL All-Pro Tre’ Johnson dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ aged 54

Tre’ Johnson’s wife confirmed that he passed away during a brief family trip

Reuters
Tre’ Johnson has passed away at the age of 54
Tre’ Johnson has passed away at the age of 54 (Getty)

Former NFL offensive lineman Tre' Johnson, an All-Pro during his distinguished career with Washington, has died suddenly at the age of 54.

His wife confirmed his passing on social media, revealing he died on Sunday during a family trip.

Irene Johnson shared the devastating news on Facebook, stating: "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday ... during a brief family trip. His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."

Johnson was a prominent figure for the Washington franchise, playing from 1994 to 2000 and returning for a final season in 2002 after a year with the Cleveland Browns.

Primarily a guard, he started 72 of his 93 regular-season games and both playoff contests. His stellar performance in 1999 earned him a Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro second team nod from the Associated Press.

Tre’ Johnson had a stellar career for the Washington Redskins
Tre’ Johnson had a stellar career for the Washington Redskins (AP)

Born in New York City, Johnson attended Peekskill High School before playing at Temple University.

He was a second-round pick for the Washington Redskins in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Following his professional football career, Johnson became a history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, where he also served as a coach and mentor.

His wife noted in an Instagram post that "his recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence."

The Washington Commanders paid tribute to their former player, posting on X: "We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

