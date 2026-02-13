Former NFL players have crimes pardoned by Trump – here’s why
- Donald Trump has pardoned five NFL players, including one posthumously, for various crimes.
- The pardons cover offences such as perjury, drug trafficking, and counterfeiting.
- The players who received pardons are Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon.
- White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson announced the pardons, commending Trump's dedication to offering 'second chances'.
- Billy Cannon, who passed away in 2018, was pardoned for counterfeiting, an offence he admitted to in the mid-1980s following financial difficulties.
