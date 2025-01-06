NFL playoff schedule: Which teams are still on the road to Super Bowl LIX?
With one week of the regular season left, who has qualified for the playoffs and who is still in contention?
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The NFL regular season is at an end with 14 teams booking their spots in the postseason with the playoffs set to begin.
Patrick Mahomes has again led the Kansas City Chiefs to the No 1 seed as they seek a three-peat of Lombardi Trophies, with the Chiefs finishing ahead of regular rivals the Buffalo Bills. Joining the two AFC heavyweights in the playoffs are the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
In the NFC, a final-week win for the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings earned both divisional triumph and top seeding in the conference. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, pipped Atlanta in the NFC South to take their place alongside fellow division winners the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. The Vikings, Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers take the wildcard berths.
So how does that leave the playoff schedule as teams look to stay in the race to make Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on 9 February?
AFC
The AFC teams who have qualified for the playoffs are:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) – No 1 seed, won AFC West
2. Buffalo Bills (13-4) – won AFC East
3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5) – won AFC North
4. Houston Texans (10-7) – won AFC South
5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
7. Denver Broncos (10-7)
NFC
The six teams who have definitely qualified for the playoffs are:
1. Detroit Lions (15-2) - won NFC North
2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) - won NFC East
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) - won NFC South
4. Los Angeles Rams (10-7) - won NFC West
5. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
6. Washington Commanders (12-5)
7. Green Bay Packers (11-6)
When do the playoffs start?
The wildcard round – featuring six matches – starts on Saturday 11 January.
The divisional rounds are on the weekend starting on 18 January, with the conference championships a week later. Super Bowl LIX is on Sunday 9 February.
Playoff schedule (all times GMT)
Wildcard round:
Saturday 11 January - 9.30pm: Los Angeles Chargers (5) @ Houston Texans (4)
Sunday 12 January - 1am: Pittsburgh Steelers (6) @ Baltimore Ravens (3)
Sunday 12 January - 6pm: Denver Broncos (7) @ Buffalo Bills (2) - CBS and Paramount +
Sunday January 12 - 9.30pm: Green Bay Packers (7) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2)
Monday 13 January - 1am: Washington Commanders (6) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3)
Tuesday 14 January - 1am: Minnesota Vikings (5) @ Los Angeles Rams (4)
BYES: Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and Detroit Lions (NFC)
Divisional round
Saturday 18 January - 9.30pm: TBD @ TBD
Sunday 19 January - 1.15am: TBD @ TBD
Sunday 19 January - 8pm: TBD @ TBD
Sunday 19 January - 11pm: TBD @ TBD
Championship round
Sunday 26 January - 8pm: TBD @ TBD
Sunday 26 January - 11.30pm: TBD @ TBD
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday 9 February - 11.30pm
Watch the NFL in the UK with DAZN’s NFL Game Pass
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments