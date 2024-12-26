Patrick Mahomes explains why he snubbed Netflix’s festive cake after Chiefs’ win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Patrick Mahomes has cleared the air about his less-than-enthusiastic reaction to Netflix’s football-shaped cake during a post-game interview after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the festive showdown, Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce joined a Netflix livestream, where the interviewer invited them to open up football-shaped treats. “I’d like for you to go ahead, pick ’em up, and they are a little bit heavy, but you can open them up,” she said.

Mahomes, 29, and Kelce, 35, pried open the pigskin-shaped objects to reveal red velvet cakes. While Kelce cheered, “Oh, yeah! Look at that. A little red velvet,” before taking a hearty bite, Mahomes hesitated, holding the pieces awkwardly.

When asked why he didn’t dig in, Mahomes explained, “I’m watching my weight for playoffs.”

Kelce quickly stepped in to smooth things over, saying they’d take the cake to the locker room for photos.

“Coach Reid’s ready for it. I’ll take it to him,” Mahomes added, referencing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ( Getty Images )

Despite skipping the dessert, Mahomes didn’t snub Netflix entirely. He happily accepted a red-and-white NFL-themed coat adorned with candy canes and rocked the Santa-inspired puffer with Kelce as they returned to the locker room.

Kelce embraced the holiday spirit, arriving at the game wearing a red Santa hat. His girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, was notably absent from the Christmas Day matchup. Despite her absence, Swift, 35, showed her support by liking an Instagram post celebrating Kelce’s record-breaking achievement of surpassing the Kansas City Chiefs’ franchise record for most receiving touchdowns.

Swift has been a frequent presence at Chiefs games throughout the season. Notably, she attended the December 21 game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, marking her first appearance since concluding the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, spent Christmas Day at home in Kansas City with their children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2. Pregnant with their third child, Brittany shared moments from their day on her Instagram Stories, including baking and watching the Chiefs’ game against the Steelers. She posted photos of Sterling mixing ingredients and the family in matching pajamas, expressing her excitement for the holiday festivities.

Brittany is known for frequently attending games with their children. However, due to her advanced pregnancy, she chose to enjoy the Christmas game from the comfort of their home. In a recent interview with Netflix, Patrick revealed that Brittany is due to give birth “any day now,” adding to the family’s anticipation during the holiday season.