Patrick Mahomes dominant as Kansas City Chiefs cruise past Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes was at his brilliant best to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the top spot in the AFC with a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and 320 yards without a turnover as Pittsburgh fell to a third straight defeat.

Kansas City exploded out of the gates in the first quarter – Mahomes finding Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson in the end zone to build a quick 13-point lead.

A one yard rush by Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson pulled the Steelers back within six at half-time, with both teams trading field goals in the third quarter.

Kansas City got the fourth quarter off to the perfect start courtesy of Kareem Hunt’s two-yard rushing score, followed shortly after by a 12-yard touchdown reception from Travis Kelce.

Pittsburgh’s offence was stagnant on the other side of the ball, Wilson held to just 205 passing yards and an interception.

Elsewhere on Christmas Day, the Baltimore Ravens demolished the Houston Texans 31-2 on the back of a dominant performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The MVP contender threw for two touchdowns and ran one in himself in the blowout victory – breaking the NFL’s all-time record for quarterback rushing yards in the process.

Baltimore would clinch the AFC North division over the Steelers with a win against the Cleveland Browns next week.