Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Wednesday that, just a week after Marshawn Kneeland’s apparent suicide, the late 24-year-old defensive lineman’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is expecting their first child.

Speaking publicly Wednesday for the first time since Kneeland died on November 6 of an apparent gunshot wound after a police pursuit, Schottenheimer revealed Mancera is carrying their child.

"We’re going to honor Marshawn and his family in a number of different ways. The organization has been amazing. We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives," Schottenheimer said.

Schottenheimer added that he and his players are still grieving Kneeland, sharing moments of laughter and tears as they cope with his loss.

“There’s no playbook, there’s really not. So that’s where the late nights come in, but the biggest thing for me is being strong for our football team,” Schottenheimer said.

Marshawn Kneeland, who died last week from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot following a police chase, and his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, are expecting their first child ( Getty Images )

“We've got an incredible locker room, that’s where the culture of what we’re trying to build. We are bonded more than any of us ever could have thought.”

The Cowboys will honor Kneeland for the remainder of the season by wearing memorial decals on their helmets. Additionally, the team will feature special T-shirts for at least the next couple of games.

Their upcoming schedule includes a Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by a home game on November 22 against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute dedicated to Kneeland.

Kneeland crashed his car around 10:33 p.m. on November 6 after evading a traffic stop in Frisco. He then ran from the scene and was found dead by 1:31 a.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said he had previously expressed suicidal thoughts.

Kneeland, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2024, played 18 NFL games with 26 tackles and one sack. A Western Michigan alum and standout at Godwin Heights High, he scored a touchdown the week before his death.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

