Damon Hill gets ‘goosebumps’ after ‘thrilling’ title finale to British Superbike Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kyle Ryde claimed a stunning first British Superbike Championship on Sunday after a finale to the last race of the season which Damon Hill described as “beautiful to watch.”

English rider Ryde, 27, won the third and final race of the weekend at Brands Hatch by 0.296 seconds to finish one point ahead of Tommy Bridewell after a sensational last-lap overtake.

The title changed hands at numerous points in the final 20-lap race and the final two laps saw the duo tussle engrossingly for first place and, subsequently, the title.

But it was Ryde who took the victory and his first British Superbike title, with 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill praising both riders on X/Twitter.

Reposting a viral video of the final two laps, Hill said: “I was Champion of Brands in 1984. Gives me goosebumps watching these guys.

“Thrilling is not a strong enough word. It’s beautiful to watch too. Such commitment and skill, not to mention humongous cojones!”

Hill’s fellow pundit at Sky Sports F1, Karun Chandhok, also said: “This is awesome.”

Bridewell won last year’s British Superbike Championship - his first - and came agonisingly close to defending his crown this year.

Yamaha Racing rider Ryde finished on 487 points, one clear of Honda Racing’s Bridwell, with Northern Irish rider Glenn Irwin finishing third in the standings.