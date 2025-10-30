Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has been shortlisted for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025 for States of Play.

Delaney’s book details how capitalism and the world's elite corrupted modern football, including Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid and the Manchester City charges case.

Delaney, who writes the twice-weekly newsletter Inside Football, investigated allegations of sportswashing and misconduct in an all-encompassing exposé of modern football’s highest echelons.

“It’s an honour to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” Delaney said. “Especially for a book I feel so passionately about, developed out of the work I’ve done for The Independent and thanks to the support of everyone there - especially the sports team.”

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced at a London ceremony on 25 November, with a £30,000 top prize and the coveted trophy.

Joining Delaney on the shortlist is former England cricketer Sir James Anderson for his autobiography, Finding the Edge, with two-time former winner and boxing journalist Donald McRae also listed for The Last Bell: Life, Death and Boxing.

Scottish ex-pro road cyclist Pippa York, is also shortlisted with The Escape: The Tour, The Cyclist and Me, co-written by Sunday Times Chief Sports Writer David Walsh.

Endurance athletes Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson are recognised for their work on Ultra Women, while sports journalists Tim Wigmore, Test Cricket, and James Montague, Engulfed, are also shortlisted.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Alyson Rudd, with Clarke Carlisle, Elis James, Gabby Logan, Mark Lawson, Dame Heather Rabbatts and Michelle Walder making up the rest of the panel.

“This is a heavyweight shortlist where the dominant theme is power and the influence of the state over sport,” Rudd said. “Cricket is well represented, and all the books are exceptionally written. There is also a strong element of soul searching.

“It is not enough to bring sport to life; these books seek to understand how and why. They do the hard work for the reader and then present us with bold and gripping narratives. It will be quite the task for the judging panel to decide upon a winner.”

2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award shortlist

Ultra Women by Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson

States of Play by Miguel Delaney

The Last Bell by Donald McRae

Engulfed by James Montague

Test Cricket by Tim Wigmore

The Escape by Pippa York and David Walsh

Miguel Delaney's Inside Football newsletter lands in your inbox every Monday and Friday

