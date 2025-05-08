Luke Littler delights in goading Leeds crowd during Premier League win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler goaded the baying Leeds fans on his way to beating Nathan Aspinall in his opening match of night 14 of the Premier League.

The world champion was given a hostile reception at the First Direct Arena owing to his Manchester United allegiance.

He was booed on to stage and the fans, who have been celebrating their city’s football club winning the Championship, also whistled when he was throwing at doubles.

But he gave as good as he got, mocking the crowd with pretend crying after winning a leg on his way to a 6-4 triumph over Aspinall.

It should have been the Leeds fans who had the last laugh, though, as Littler was lucky to escape with victory.

Aspinall, needing the win to boost his chances of finishing in the top four, took out a 164 and 112 checkout to lead 4-3 but then missed nine darts at a double over the next two legs to hand Littler control.

The 18-year-old did not hesitate, winning the final three legs to set up a semi-final meeting with Gerwyn Price later on Thursday night.

Price survived two match darts to beat Rob Cross 6-5 and boost his play-off chances.