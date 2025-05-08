Jump to content
Luke Littler delights in goading Leeds crowd during Premier League win

The world champion, a Manchester United fan, was booed on to stage

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 08 May 2025 15:56 EDT
Luke Littler gets emotional after historic World Darts final win

Luke Littler goaded the baying Leeds fans on his way to beating Nathan Aspinall in his opening match of night 14 of the Premier League.

The world champion was given a hostile reception at the First Direct Arena owing to his Manchester United allegiance.

He was booed on to stage and the fans, who have been celebrating their city’s football club winning the Championship, also whistled when he was throwing at doubles.

But he gave as good as he got, mocking the crowd with pretend crying after winning a leg on his way to a 6-4 triumph over Aspinall.

It should have been the Leeds fans who had the last laugh, though, as Littler was lucky to escape with victory.

Aspinall, needing the win to boost his chances of finishing in the top four, took out a 164 and 112 checkout to lead 4-3 but then missed nine darts at a double over the next two legs to hand Littler control.

The 18-year-old did not hesitate, winning the final three legs to set up a semi-final meeting with Gerwyn Price later on Thursday night.

Price survived two match darts to beat Rob Cross 6-5 and boost his play-off chances.

