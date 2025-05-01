Luke Littler withdraws from European Darts Grand Prix after feud with German fans
Littler vowed not to return to Germany before October’s European Championship
Luke Littler has pulled out of this weekend’s European Darts Grand Prix as he vows not to return to Germany until October.
The reigning world champion has received a hostile reception from German crowds as of late, with this decision to withdraw not coming as a surprise.
He was met with boos when the Premier League came to Berlin, before experiencing a similar fan reaction in Munich for the German Darts Grand Prix last month.
Littler took to social media to express his displeasure after the latter event, saying: “Shouldn't have been in Munich but had to play anyway.
"Next one in Germany for me is Dortmund and I am glad to say that."
He is the only one of the top 20 in the world not to be competing in the European Darts Grand Prix, which takes place in Sindelfingen from May 2-4.
Littler will also miss the World Cup of Darts should he stay true to his word, which is due to take place in Germany in June, causing a shake-up for world number one Luke Humphries - with whom Littler was expected to join forces.
As per his vow, Littler will return to German territory for the European Championship at Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle.
There, he will look to avenge Europeans heartache from last year, where he suffered a shock exit to seed 30 Andrew Gilding in the opening round.
