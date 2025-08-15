Little League begs fans to stop betting on World Series games involving children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Little League has implored fans to stop betting on games involving children and issued a plea on social media as its World Series gets underway.

“While Little League® International continues to monitor the complexity and ever-evolving world of sports betting, we feel strongly that there is no place for betting on Little League games or on any youth sports competition,” league officials said.

“Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain,” the statement concluded.

The 2025 Little League World Series is currently underway and is held annually in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It features 20 baseball teams, 10 from the United States and 10 international squads, with many games televised regionally and nationally. The participants are between 10 and 12 years old.

Major sportsbooks steer clear of taking bets on youth tournaments as states ban markets where most athletes are under 18. However, unregulated overseas operators continue to take bets. These sportsbooks are untaxed and offer no consumer protections.

Little League is begging fans to not bet on its games as the World Series approaches. ( Getty )

The brand manager of one such site, in its fourth year offering LLWS odds, told the Patch it anticipates more wagers on these games than on any professional tennis or soccer match over the next two weeks.

BetOnline.ag, an offshore gambling site based in Panama, remains one of the most visible operators allowing such bets. It is unlicensed in the U.S. and has faced repeated legal challenges, including cease-and-desist orders from state officials, but continues to offer bets markets regardless.

Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states to legalize sports betting, ads have surged, and major leagues such as MLB, NFL and NBA have partnered with gambling companies.

The 2025 Little League World Series has already made headlines after a former security worker at its headquarters was charged with multiple counts of terroristic threats and harassment after allegedly threatening a “mass casualty event.”