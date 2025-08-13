Little League security worker ‘threatened mass casualty event after being fired’: report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who worked for a security firm at Little League headquarters has been accused of threatening a “mass casualty event” after being sent home from his job, say police.

Isaiah Randall was charged with four counts each of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another, terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, and harassment, according to court documents seen by the Sun Gazette.

Randall is accused of texting his supervisor “You guys better have heavy security after the **** you pulled today, because I will be back,” according to a South Williamsport police affidavit.

The 20 year-old from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, reportedly sent the message to his superior at Securitas – a firm that provides security for the World Series ESPN crew, police said.

After sending the message, Randall posted “Mass Casualty Event” on his Facebook page with a countdown underneath that stated: “01 day, 22 hours, and 41 minutes,” the affidavit seen by the Sun Gazette alleged.

ESPN, Little League, and Securitas were all tagged so that each was notified of the threat, police said.

Police did not share the accused’s role at Securitas, nor did the court documents state what time the text was sent to his supervisor. They say the text was sent “after Randall was sent home for (committing) a company policy violation.”

On August 6, a warrant for Randall’s arrest was filed at the office of District Judge William Solomon. Officials from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force traveled to Randall’s home and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Following his arraignment on eight felony terroristic threats charges plus the harassment counts, Randall was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail, the Sun Gazette reported.

Cpl. Trent Dunlap said in the criminal complaint that the alleged statement and post, “caused Little League World Series, a place of assembly, to divert from normal operations.”

“Given the nature of this international event, we believe a serious and undeniable threat was made by Isaiah Randall towards Little League International, ESPN, Securitas, and all those attending this event,” the officer said.

The Independent contacted Little League HQ, the South Williamsport police, and the Lycoming Regional police department for comment.