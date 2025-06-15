US Open tee times: Full schedule for final round at Oakmont
Sam Burns leads the way heading into the final round with Adam Scott, JJ Spaun and Viktor Hovland in pursuit
Sam Burns takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the US Open at Oakmont in pursuit of his first major, with the likes of Adam Scott, JJ Spaun and Viktor Hovland on his tail.
Burns sits at four-under for the tournament and will form a final pairing with veteran Scott, who rolled back the years on Saturday in search of a first major victory in 12 years, firing a three-under-par 67 to be tied for second with Spaun at three-under.
Hovland is the only other man in the red at one-under, while Englishman Tyrrell Hatton impressed with a third-round 68 to surge up the leaderboard to one-over – five strokes behind Burns.
It is as you were for world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded an even-par 70 to remain at four-over-par and is out of contention barring a miraculous round. Meanwhile, defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and record six-times runner-up Phil Mickelson were among the high-profile players to miss the halfway cut earlier in a brutal week.
Here are the full tee times for the final round at Oakmont
US Open round four tee times
All times BST, nationality US unless stated
- 1252 Cam Davis (Aus)
- 1303 Jordan Smith (Eng), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
- 1314 Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
- 1325 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Ryan McCormick
- 1336 Michael Kim, Johnny Keefer
- 1347 Brian Harman, James Nicholas
- 1358 Sungjae Im (Kor), Philip Barbaree Jr
- 1414 Denny McCarthy, Niklas Norgaard (Den)
- 1425 Tony Finau, Daniel Berger
- 1436 Andrew Novak, Rory McIlroy (N Ire)
- 1447 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Adam Schenk
- 1458 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Justin Hastings (Cay)
- 1509 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Collin Morikawa
- 1520 Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
- 1531 Laurie Canter (Eng), Patrick Reed
- 1547 Tom Kim (Kor), Jon Rahm (Esp)
- 1558 Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
- 1609 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
- 1620 Trevor Cone, Aaron Rai (Eng)
- 1631 JT Poston, Jordan Spieth
- 1642 Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry (Bel)
- 1658 Jason Day (Aus), Chris Kirk
- 1709 Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens
- 1720 Matt Wallace (Eng), Ryan Gerard
- 1731 Ben Griffin, Victor Perez (Fra)
- 1742 Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
- 1753 Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
- 1804 Nick Taylor (Can), Scottie Scheffler
- 1820 Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman (Aus)
- 1831 Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
- 1842 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
- 1853 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
- 1904 Viktor Hovland (Nor), JJ Spaun
- 1915 Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments