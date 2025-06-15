Winning US Open would be career ‘exclamation point’, says Adam Scott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Scott says winning the US Open would be an “exclamation point” in his career.

The Australian rolled back the years at Oakmont to put himself in contention to win a second major, 12 years after donning the green jacket at the Masters.

He fired a three-under-par 67 to climb up to three under, one shot behind leader Sam Burns going into Sunday’s final round.

It has been a long time since the 44-year-old has been fighting for a major at this late stage of the tournament, but says the hard work is paying off.

“It would be super fulfilling. Everyone out here has got their journey,” he said.

“Putting ourselves in these positions doesn’t just happen by fluke. It’s not easy to do it.

“I really haven’t been in this kind of position for five or six years, or feeling like I’m that player.

“But that’s what I’m always working towards. It’s not that easy to figure it all out.

“But if I were to come away with it tomorrow, it would be a hell of a round of golf and an exclamation point on my career.

“I’m playing good, so there’s no reason not to. I’m playing from the fairway a lot.

“I’ve played fairly conservative, and I haven’t really been forcing the issue much. Could be a different story tomorrow.

“A lot can happen in 18 holes out here. But I like what I’ve done so far.”