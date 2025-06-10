Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Open tee times: Thursday and Friday pairings as Rory McIlroy drawn with Ryder Cup teammates

McIlroy challenges Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau with a difficult test awaiting the world’s best players at Oakmont Country Club

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 10 June 2025 12:50 EDT
Comments
Rory McIlroy has struggled for motivation since winning The Masters

Rory McIlroy will begin his US Open quest in a group with two Ryder Cup teammates and friends in Shane Lowry and Justin Rose at Oakmont Country Club.

The Masters champion has been struggling for form in recent weeks after his monumental victory at Augusta in April to complete the career grand slam, but his pairing for the first and second rounds could provide a relaxed atmosphere for the 36-year-old. McIlroy’s driver was flagged as non-conforming following a test before the PGA Championship and he has been searching for a spark ever since, which led to a missed cut at the Canadian Open last week. But the Northern Irishman will find comfort at Oakmont after finishing as runner-up in the last two US Opens.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will hope to extend his dominant streak after wins at Quail Hollow, for his third major title, and the Memorial, and the Texan will be joined by Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa on Thursday and Friday.

Bryson DeChambeau defends his title after victory at Pinehurst No 2 last June, and he’ll be joined by Jose Luis Ballester and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds.

Here are the full tee times for the first and second rounds for what promises to be a fiendishly difficult test at Oakmont:

US Open tee times and pairings

(USA unless stated, all times BST)

(a) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

11:45 Trent Phillips, Kevin Velo, (a) Matt Vogt

11:56 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim

12:07 (a) Evan Beck, Justin B. Hicks, Maxwell Moldovan

12:18 Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

12:29 Jose Luis Ballester (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

12:40 Wyndham Clark, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Gary Woodland

12:51 Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Matt McCarty

13:02 Cameron Davis (Aus), Thomas Detry (Bel), Davis Thompson

13:13 Richard Bland (Eng), Lanto Griffin, (a) Trevor Gutschewski

13:24 Ryan Gerard, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens

13:35 (a) Noah Kent, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

13:46 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), (a) Cameron Tankersley, Chase Johnson

13:57 Philip Barbaree, Brady Calkins, Riley Lewis

17:30 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Frederic Lacroix (Fra)

17:41 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

17:52 Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk

18:03 Brooks Koepka, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas

18:14 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy

18:25 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

18:36 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed

18:47 Daniel Berger, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

18:58 Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Chris Kirk

19:09 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), (a) Benjamin James

19:20 Laurie Canter (Eng), (a) Justin Hastings (Cay), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

19:31 Roberto Diaz (Mex), Emilio Gonzalez (Mex), (a) Frankie Harris

19:42 Joey Herrera, George Kneiser, Grant Haefner,

Starting at hole 10

11:45 Zachary Blair, Alistair Docherty, Scott Vincent (Zim)

11:56 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole

12:07 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Taylor Pendrith (Can), J. J. Spaun

12:18 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

12:29 Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

12:40 Shane Lowry (Irl), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

12:51 Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Si-Woo Kim (Kor)

13:02 Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:13 Brian Campbell, Justin Lower, Niklas Noergaard (Den)

13:24 Johnny Keefer, (a) Jackson Koivun, Davis Riley

13:35 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, (a) Michael La Sasso

13:46 Chris Gotterup, (a) Mason Howell, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

13:57 Zachary Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, (a) Lance Simpson

17:30 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

17:41 (a) Bryan Lee, Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays

17:52 Max Greyserman, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

18:03 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Russell Henley, Nick Taylor (Can)

18:14 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth

18:25 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)

18:36 Tom Hoge, J. T. Poston, Cameron Young

18:47 Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

18:58 Nick Dunlap, Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)

19:09 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Yuta Sugiura (Jpn)

19:20 Trevor Cone, Ryan McCormick, (a) Zachery Pollo

19:31 James Nicholas, (a) Tyler Weaver (Eng), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

19:42 George Duangmanee, Harrison Ott, Austen Truslow

Second Round

Starting at hole 1

11:45 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

11:56 (a) Bryan Lee, Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays

12:07 Max Greyserman, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12:18 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Russell Henley, Nick Taylor (Can)

12:29 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth

12:40 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)

12:51 Tom Hoge, J. T. Poston, Cameron Young

13:02 Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

13:13 Nick Dunlap, Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)

13:24 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Yuta Sugiura (Jpn)

13:35 Trevor Cone, Ryan McCormick, (a) Zachery Pollo

13:46 James Nicholas, (a) Tyler Weaver (Eng), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

13:57 George Duangmanee, Harrison Ott, Austen Truslow

17:30 Zachary Blair, Alistair Docherty, Scott Vincent (Zim)

17:41 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole

17:52 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Taylor Pendrith (Can), J. J. Spaun

18:03 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

18:14 Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

18:25 Shane Lowry (Irl), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

18:36 Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Si-Woo Kim (Kor)

18:47 Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith (Aus)

18:58 Brian Campbell, Justin Lower, Niklas Noergaard (Den)

19:09 Johnny Keefer, (a) Jackson Koivun, Davis Riley

19:20 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, (a) Michael La Sasso

19:31 Chris Gotterup, (a) Mason Howell, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

19:42 Zachary Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, (a) Lance Simpson

Starting at hole 10

11:45 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Frederic Lacroix (Fra)

11:56 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

12:07 Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk

12:18 Brooks Koepka, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas

12:29 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy

12:40 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

12:51 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed

13:02 Daniel Berger, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

13:13 Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Chris Kirk

13:24 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), (a) Benjamin James

13:35 Laurie Canter (Eng), (a) Justin Hastings (Cay), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

13:46 Roberto Diaz (Mex), Emilio Gonzalez (Mex), (a) Frankie Harris

13:57 Joey Herrera, George Kneiser, Grant Haefner

17:30 Trent Phillips, Kevin Velo, (a) Matt Vogt

17:41 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim

17:52 (a) Evan Beck, Justin B. Hicks, Maxwell Moldovan

18:03 Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

18:14 Jose Luis Ballester (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

18:25 Wyndham Clark, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Gary Woodland

18:36 Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Matt McCarty

18:47 Cameron Davis (Aus), Thomas Detry (Bel), Davis Thompson

18:58 Richard Bland (Eng), Lanto Griffin, (a) Trevor Gutschewski

19:09 Ryan Gerard, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens

19:20 (a) Noah Kent, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

19:31 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), (a) Cameron Tankersley, Chase Johnson

19:42 Philip Barbaree, Brady Calkins, Riley Lewis

