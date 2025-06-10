Tyrrell Hatton gives honest verdict on Oakmont rough for US Open: ‘I can’t even see the ball’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyrell Hatton has given an honest verdict on the Oakmont rough ahead of this year’s US Open.

Hatton, 33, took to the course in preparation for the major, which kicks off on Thursday 12 June.

But when his ball ended up to the side of a bunker in the rough, he was dismayed at the length of the grass as he struggled to find his ball.

“I only saw it because I’m stood here,” he said, standing directly over his ball, which was buried in thick green grass. “Set up over it, I can’t even see the ball.”

As he shot his ball back towards the fairway, he took a hefty chunk of earth and grass with it, an inevitability in such rough.

However, this was no anomaly for English golfer Hatton, with the video documenting his practice round later showing him land in similarly thick rough time and time again.

Another shot with his rescue club ended with him “skying” the ball after taking a divot out of the ground, which was met by laughter from him and his team.

“That’s mad,” he added. “You can see how deep it is.”

Hatton goes into the US Open ranked as 24th in the world, with his best result at Oakmont coming in 2018 when he finished tied for sixth.

He will tee off in Thursday’s first round from the 10th hole at 6:25pm BST, alongside South Korea’s Sung-jae Im and Austria’s Sepp Straka. Then in the second round on Friday, he’ll tee off from the first hole at 12:40pm BST.

The top 60 from the two opening rounds will then progress through to the weekend, at the end of which a champion will be crowned.