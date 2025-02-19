Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods suffered “one of the most embarrassing moments” of his long career after a yardage blunder proved costly in his latest outing at TGL.

The indoor league, launched by Woods and Rory McIlroy earlier this year, sees players hit their shots into a giant simulator before chipping and putting around a constructed green.

Having hit the fairway with his drive on the 13th hole, veteran Woods retrieved a wedge to play what he thought was a 99-yard approach onto the putting surface.

However the 49-year-old was misinformed of the distance remaining, with the figure actually 199 yards. His shot thus came up some distance short, prompting a confused Woods to question what had happened.

“You said 99?” Woods asked of his Jupiter Links Golf Club teammates as Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim burst into laughter.

Woods lost the hole to Cameron Young as a strong New York team that also included Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick surged to a dominant 10-3 victory.

"One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened,” Woods admitted to ESPN aftewards. “I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

The 15-time major champion was playing for the first time since the passing of his mother, Kultida, who had attended her final golf event as Woods played in the TGL at SoFi Center on 27 January.

Woods pulled out of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines last week and explained on Sunday at the PGA Tour event that he was appreciative for all of the support he had received.

“[It is a ] tough process to go through, but I’ve had amazing family support,” Woods said. “All the players have reached out that were playing here this week. The amount of texts and emails and nice messages of support I got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me.”