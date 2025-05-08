Tiger Christensen roars back with back-nine birdie rush to earn share of Turkish Open lead
Christensen shares the lead with Robin Williams and Martin Couvra in Antalya after the first round
World number 1,964 Tiger Christensen capitalised on a back-nine hot streak of six birdies to earn a share of the lead in the first round of the Turkish Open in Antalya.
The 22-year-old rookie, who qualified for The Open in 2023 as an amateur, carded a six-under 65 to end the day one ahead in a three-way tie at Regnum Carya.
He was not the only Tiger in contention, however, as that is also the middle name of South African Robin Williams who joined Christensen and France's Martin Couvra on six under after he birdied five of his first 10 holes.
Christensen, who turned professional in November after coming through Q-School, was making only his third start on the DP World Tour having missed the cut and finished 71st in his previous two.
He also has three missed cuts in five second-tier HotelPlanner Tour outings but after a bogey and birdie on his level-par outward nine he cut loose from the 10th.
"I stayed patient all day. The front nine I didn't get it close enough to the hole and then made a good one from the fringe on 10 and hit it really close on 11," the United States-educated German said in his post-round interview.
"I definitely enjoy these tournaments a lot, bouncing around from the HotelPlanner Tour to here is always a lot of fun. I'm happy to be here and take advantage as best I can."
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald had four bogeys on his inward nine to finish two over.
PA
