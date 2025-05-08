John Daly shares alarming health update as he skips PGA Tour Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Daly has given a concerning update about his physical health months after undergoing emergency surgery on his hand.

In January, the 1991 PGA Championship winner revealed he’d gotten his 16th surgery in four years due to tangled tendons, which is an inflammation of the tendons between your muscles and bones.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, Daly opened up about his recovery since the surgery on his hand four months ago and hinted that he’s still on the mend.

“I’m like Lazarus — I keep coming back from the dead,” he said. “Waking up is a win for me.”

It also hasn’t been easy for him to golf. He noted that he has problems with getting through the ball on three-quarter shots and putting.

However, he will be playing at the Regions Tradition, one of the five major senior golf championships on the PGA Tour Champions. The event, which is a part of a tour for golfers over 50, will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, next week.

John Daly says ‘waking up is a win’ for him after undergoing hand surgery ( Getty Images )

But he’ll be missing the 2025 PGA Tour Championship, which also takes place next week in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000,” he said about the PGA Championship, which gave $4,000 to players who didn’t win last year. “But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?”

In January, Daly shared a photo on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed after undergoing hand surgery. “Thank you to Doc McClimans for getting me mended back! Should be hitting 'em again soon! Thx for all the messages,” he wrote in the caption at the time.”

Two months later, he made his return to the golf course, competing in the Champions Tour's Hoag Classic in California.

“It's good to be back. It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80 percent,” Daly, who won The Open Championship in 1995, said in an Instagram video posted by PGA Tour Champions. “So figured I'd come here. I love playing in the Hoag Classic. Every year, the guys are so great. So we'll see what happens.”

“[My doctor] doesn’t understand how I played last year. But he put it back, attached it to the forefinger or something,” he added. “Sixteen surgeries in four years, I've lost count pretty much.”

During an appearance on Like a Farmer Podcast in February, he reflected on learning that he had bladder cancer in 2020 and how scary that was for him.

“I was peeing blood, puking' blood,” he said. “I thought my back was killing me, and I didn't know. And I went in Little Rock, got a checkup and everything on my back and then, was it a neurologist? Doctor saw it and said, ‘You gotta come back.’”

However, he noted that his doctors caught the cancer in time, and he’d been in remission for four years.