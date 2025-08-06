St Jude Championship Prediction

The St Jude Championship begins on 7 August as the top 70 players in the PGA Tour rankings face off in the first of the FedEx Cup play-off events.

The event, which takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, is the first of three play-off events and is contested by the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings, with the following two events seeing a progressive cut of the field to 50 at the BMW Championship before a final 30 at the Tour Championship on 21 August.

Players earn points from the St Jude Championship and BMW Championships in order to create a final ‘league’ table of 30 players who will contest the Tour Championship, with the winner of that 72-hole stroke-play event taking home the FedEx Cup along with $10m.

Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA rankings in 2025 – having won this event in 2024 – with The Open and PGA Championship victor having won four tour events overall in 2025, while Rory McIlroy is in second after a season that saw him win the Masters along with two more PGA events.

However, McIlroy has withdrawn from the first round of play-offs, and won’t feature this week. Following his recent victory at Royal Portrush, Scheffler is the early favourite with golf betting sites, with Xander Schauffele next in the betting.

Elsewhere, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are decent outside shouts, with Justin Thomas and Russell Henley – who rank fourth and fifth in the FedEx Cup rankings – narrowly behind in the odds.

Outside shouts include 2024 champion Hideki Matsuyama priced at 30/1 to defend his title.

St Jude Championship betting preview: Scheffler to win again in Memphis

Defending Tour Championship winner Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC Southwind for his first event since a dominant four-stroke win in The Open at Royal Portrush last month, with the world number one an overwhelming favourite to notch up another win this week.

A commanding, confident display in Northern Ireland illustrated why the 29-year-old remains the world’s best player, with the New Jersey native beating the weather, the mental challenge and all his competitors with an ominous mix of composure and talent.

It means that the American will probably begin each FedEx Cup event as the favourite, but it is hard to look past him given the brutal efficiency with which he went about his Open win.

Though it may be uninspiring to bet on Scheffler at the moment, the fact he has an implied probability of over 25 per cent to win makes it hard to ‘recommend’ betting against him, especially with McIlroy out of the running.

Scheffler won two majors and four events total since 1 May and leads the tour on scoring average, total strokes gained, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach to the Green, all of which could be key on a course where precision play is key.

It’s rarely that simple in golf – Scheffler finished fourth here in a dominant 2024 – but we’re going with the world number one to win outright in Memphis on betting sites.

St Jude Championship prediction 1: Scottie Scheffler to win the St Jude Championships - 3/1 BetMGM

St Jude Championship betting tip: Schauffele finding form at the right time

For those looking for better value than the Scheffler wager, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele could offer value as an each-way bet.

The 31-year-old was afflicted by injury at the start of the season but has recovered and found form, finishing in the top 10 in both the Masters and last month’s Open.

His eight-placed finish in the Scottish Open means he now has back-to-back top-10 finishes (having sat out the Wyndham Championships) and improvements in shots gained on approach and off the tee mean he’s clearly finding his feet at the right time.

The world number three finished second in Memphis in 2024 after his victorious Open campaign, and he could be a good bet to go one better in 2025.

Betting apps offer a payout at the 1/5 of the outright odds should the American secure a top-five finish in the event.

St Jude Championship prediction 2: Xander Schauffele to win and each-way - 18/1 Betfred

