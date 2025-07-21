Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Rahm furiously gesticulated for the ball to stop during the third round at the par-five second at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Shane Lowry’s ball, that is, with his Ryder Cup teammate only just beginning what would unfold into a grueling three-over-par round of 74 to scupper any lingering hopes of contending at The Open 2025.

The Irishman was rebounding from Friday’s harsh ruling to belatedly dock him two strokes after his ball barely moved following a practice swing. The 2019 Open champion later detailed how a bout of sickness left him deflated and lacking energy throughout Saturday.

It is to Lowry’s credit that he handled that early mental challenge so well, even if there were outbursts throughout an arduous week on the Dunluce Links. After gathering his second into two, he flicked the ball up and out of a nasty patch of rough with his wedge, juggling the ball and accepting a one-shot penalty to drop the ball in an adjacent fairway. There were even efforts to temper hostility between stewards and fans eager to get a glimpse of their hero.

The ensuing bogey perhaps left Lowry at peace with his situation, yet the camaraderie, as seen moments later by the smiles on the walk down the third fairway, left a palpable reminder of the deep connections built by Team Europe and how Luke Donald can remain bullish about their chances of retaining the Ryder Cup this September in what would be just the second away victory in the competition since 2004.

That’s despite the tide turning towards the Stars and Stripes following the imposing four-stroke win from Scottie Scheffler on Sunday, not to mention Harris English likely securing a place on Keegan Bradley’s team with his runner-up finish. And Bryson De Chambeau’s sizzling weekend to surge up to a tie for 10th despite posting a +7 opening round ensures there will be a rowdy edge to the crowds at Bethpage Black. The teams appear a lot more balanced now after the start of 2025 saw Rory McIlroy, Belgian hopeful Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg win three straight PGA Tour events. McIlroy would go on to win the Players Championship and the Masters, while Viktor Hovland and Sepp Straka, again, added more European delight in the States.

It is why attention now turns to Bethpage Black, no matter the PGA Tour playoffs and the FedEx Cup. An innocuous Scheffler batted away “silly” comparisons with Tiger Woods. Though a fourth major win at 29 years old brought his overall tally of career wins to 22, one more than Woods. But Scheffler remains grounded and unperturbed by others determined to extract a Woods-esque appetite for relentless success.

“I've always done my best when I'm able to live in the present,” Scheffler remarked when asked if the sheer volume of success motivates him. “For instance, like looking back on this week, if I just showed up in Memphis thinking that I'm the best and I don't need to practise to be good at golf and just walk in resting on my accomplishments, I'm probably not going to have a good week.

open image in gallery APTOPIX British Open Golf ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“If I come in feeling down on myself or thinking about my poor starts this year, then I'm probably not going to be in a good spot as well.

“For me, I always rely on the effort that I put in. When I step on the first tee, I remind myself that I'm prepared and I just try to go out there and compete.

“That's all I'm focused on. I don't focus on winning the tournament. I don't focus on things that I can accomplish in the game of golf. I just try to get the most out of myself each day and compete as hard as I can when I'm inside the ropes.”

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler with son Bennett and the Claret Jug (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

It should be noted that away from this supremely impressive three-year streak, there is a blemish on Scheffler’s resume. And the correction would distinguish him from Woods, in one aspect. Woods never truly thrived for Team USA, especially in the Ryder Cup with his mediocre record of 13 wins, 21 losses, and three halved matches, often displaying a vulnerability rarely seen as an individual.

Scheffler, too, has shown signs of fragility. Before his current breakout, Scheffler went winless at the 2022 Presidents Cup, while there were tears at Marco Simone following a humiliating 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka at the hands of Aberg and Hovland. Scheffler failed to win in Rome and will be desperate to improve his overall Ryder Cup record (2–2–3).

open image in gallery Viktor Hovland shakes hands with Scottie Scheffler as Brooks Koepka looks on ( Reuters )

It is why Lowry and Rahm’s connection, in the face of adversity, shows the extent of the challenge facing Team USA to wrestle back the cup. And Scheffler must lead that charge, even if his personality does not lend itself to the undoubtedly feverish expectation this event brings. The majors, at four and counting, will ultimately settle Scheffler’s legacy among the immortals, with the US Open next year offering a chance to complete the grand slam.

But transmitting that greatness and lifting up others during an excellent generation of European golf will bring another layer to the legend of Scottie.