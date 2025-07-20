Scottie Scheffler reacts to ‘silly’ Tiger Woods comparisons after dominant victory at The Open
Scheffler has taken the exact number of days as Woods between their first and fourth major championships (1,197), prompting discussion over The Open champion’s similar trajectory to the top of the game
Scottie Scheffler has dismissed comparisons between himself and Tiger Woods after his dominant four-stroke victory at the Open Championship, labelling the talk as “silly”.
The American triumphed at Royal Portrush, retaining a four-stroke advantage overnight to post a final round of 68 to finish ahead of Harris English in second, with a late charge from Rory McIlroy and others failing to materialise.
And after Scheffler clinched the Claret Jug, his fourth major championship and second of the year, in the same number of days since his first triumph at the 2022 Masters as Woods did between the 1997 Masters and 2000 Open Championship (1,197), many people in the game have placed the 29-year-old in the same bracket as the legendary 15-time major winner.
“I still think they're a bit silly,” Scheffler remarked. “Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf.
“I don't focus on that kind of stuff. That's not what motivates me. I'm not motivated by winning championships. I don't look at the beginning of the year and just say, hey, I want to win X amount of tournaments, I want to win whatever it is.
“ don't do that. I have dreams and aspirations that I think about, but at the end of the day, when I wake up to practise, I feel like what motivates me is just getting out and getting to live out my dream. I get to play professional golf, and I feel like I'm called to do it to the best of my ability.
“When I wake up in the morning, I try and put max effort in each day I get to go out and practise. When I'm working out, when I'm doing the cold tub, doing recovery, I feel like I'm just called to do it to the best of my ability. Outside of that, I don't place much emphasis on winning tournaments.
“I don't place much emphasis on things that I can accomplish. It's just mostly about putting in the proper work and coming out here and competing.
