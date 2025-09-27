Ryder Cup 2025: Pairings for day 2 fourballs revealed as DeChambeau teamed with Scheffler in US star duo
Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley have announced their new pairings for Saturday’s fourballs on day 2 at Bethpage Black
Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau will play together in a blockbuster pairing as US captain Keegan Bradley rolls the dice in a bid to turnaround this Ryder Cup.
Europe had earlier tightened their grip with another winning session in the Saturday morning foursomes, extending their advantage to 8½ -3½. Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young brought home the first point of day two, but Europe won the other three matches to seize control.
It is the first time an away team has ever won all of the first three sessions of a Ryder Cup. Now the US simply must win the afternoon fourballs to keep themselves alive in this tournament.
Luke Donald has opted to stick with three of the fourballs pairings he put out on Friday, but has chosen to sit out Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, replacing them with Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the Saturday afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup 2025:
Ryder Cup 2025 – day two fourballs
Four fourball (alternate shot) matches
(Ryder Cup record)
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST): Justin Thomas (8-5-2)/Cameron Young (2-0-0) v Rory McIlroy (18-13-5)/Shane Lowry (2-3-2)
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-5-3)/Bryson DeChambeau (3-5-1) v Tommy Fleetwood (10-3-2)/Justin Rose (15-9-3)
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST): JJ Spaun (0-1-0)/Xander Schauffele (5-4-0) v Jon Rahm (9-3-3)/Sepp Straka (2-2-0)
1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST): Sam Burns (1-2-1)/Patrick Cantlay (6-3-2) v Viktor Hovland (4-5-3)/Matt Fitzpatrick (2-8-0)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments