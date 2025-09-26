Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“In Donald we trust” read the flag hanging from a hospitality balcony along the 18th fairway as Air Force One flew overhead.

But as with much of the golf on this curious, topsy-turvy day on Long Island, things were not as they seemed.

The Donald flag was a European one, mid-blue was its backdrop and punctuated by a circle of yellowy-gold stars.

The man who had earned their trust, not the 47th president of the United States who flew in this afternoon to try and rouse a moribund-looking American team, but European captain Luke Donald, whose expert selection of pairings at the tournament in Rome two years ago was replicated this morning.

European fortunes brightened with the New York weather, turning an early start of dewy ground and sodden clouds into a beaming sun, illuminating a scoreboard that by midday showed Europe 3-1 USA.

open image in gallery Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay walk off the course ( AP )

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele’s win in the fourth match salvaged something from a desperate first session for the Americans.

They provided the first real cheer in hours from the home crowd since the excitement of the first tee shot, where Team USA’s lightning rod, Bryson De Chambeau, aimed towards the trees and boomed a drive over the dogleg right and just short of the green.

In the intervening period between those two explosions of noise, there was a lot of blue faces in the crowd and a lot of blue paint on the scoreboard.

De Chambeau and partner Justin Thomas won that first hole, sending the home crowd into raptures, but didn’t take another. They still led after six, but never saw the 16th tee, thoroughly vanquished by LIV pair Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy embraces Tommy Fleetwood after their foursomes victory ( Getty Images )

Two patrons, Patrick and Tim from Connecticut, saw those early tee shots on the first hole and then found their way to a location they had pre-scouted, having played the Black Course here a handful of times and then checked out the reconfigured maps for this weekend’s competition.

Perched between the 15th tee and 16th green, they could also see the par-three 17th hole in its entirety. An ideal spot to catch the conclusion of the morning’s foursomes, whichever hole they should fall on.

As it turned out, they would have to wait until 11.31am to see a putt.

Such was Europe’s domination on this muggy Long Island morning that the Americans didn’t even reach 16 in any of the first three matches. Of those 44 holes of golf, they won just four.

Had Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele not seen off Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland in the final match then the US would be in an even deeper hole.

As it is, it’s the first time Europe have won the opening session on American soil since 2004. That should concern the hosts, as the team that wins this opening foursomes so often goes on to win the whole thing.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup on Friday (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP) ( AP )

The timing of the win was at least something for Team USA to hang their hat on. “Momentum” is one of the most commonly used words at the Ryder Cup and lunchtime conversations on Friday were no different. The US, seeking momentum, seeking anything, looked to the visiting President Trump and a flyover of military equipment to provide some inspiration.

As for Europe, it is “In Donald we trust” until given reason not to.