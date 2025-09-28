Keegan Bradley snaps at Ryder Cup journalist over rowdy USA fans accusation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keegan Bradley snapped at a Ryder Cup journalist for suggesting that Team USA played a part in the behaviour from rowdy American fans at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were targeted with insults throughout their fourballs match on day two, leading to expletives directed back at the crowd and police called in to calm the scene after tensions boiled over.

Europe built a commanding lead to move to the brink of victory with USA facing a hammering on home soil, but Bradley refuses to accept both he or his players played into the mayhem on Saturday, despite Collin Morikawa and others urging home support to bring “chaos” in the build-up.

“I thought the fans were passionate. I mean, their home team is getting beat bad. You know, they are passionate fans. I wasn't at Rome, but I heard a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well,” Bradley said before hinting at his side’s poor play for provoking frustration among the home supporters.

“But the fans of New York from what I have seen have been pretty good. You're always going to have a few people that cross the line, and that's unfortunate. I was happy to see our players trying to quiet down some people that were like that.

open image in gallery Team USA captain Keegan Bradley looks dejected ( REUTERS )

“Part of it our fault. We are not playing up to the standards that they want to see, and they are angry, and they should be.”

A journalist then asked whether Bradley would accept that his USA players were partly to blame for some of the fans crossing the line, prompting a terse response.

“I did not say that,” Bradley fired back. “That's not what I said. I said the fans are probably upset that their home team is losing. I did not say that.

open image in gallery United States captain Keegan Bradley watches on the 13th hole at Bethpage Black ( AP )

“What words were those? Ryder Cups are wild. I don't appreciate those words that you just said. I know what you're trying to do.

“The Ryder Cup is full of passionate fans. They're full of passionate players. And that wasn't right.”