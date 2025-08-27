Ryder Cup 2025 live: USA captain Keegan Bradley set to confirm decision to pick himself
Team USA captain Keegan Bradley is poised to confirm his decision over whether he will be one of his six wildcard picks to complete in the Ryder Cup a Bethptage Black
Keegan Bradley will today confirm his Ryder Cup 2025 captain’s picks for Team USA and the highly-anticipated decision over his own involvement as a potential player.
Bradley, the No. 11 player in the official world golf rankings, has enjoyed a fabulous season, winning at the Travelers Championship to deny Europe stalwart Tommy Fleetwood and eventually finishing seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, while sitting 11th in the points standings.
Speculation has surrounded Bradley’s strategy with his play placing himself in an akward position given his viability as one of Team USA’s 12 players in their bid to regain the Ryder Cup after a heavy loss to Europe in Rome.
Rory McIlroy even rejected the notion that somebody could effectively be the captain and a player in the iconic competition, but Bradley will end the rumours today and confirm who will represent the Stars and Stripes at Bethpage Black:
Graeme McDowell still holds Ryder Cup ambition
"Jon Rahm asked me earlier this year if I was asked to be a vice-captain at Bethpage Black would I accept it. I replied if they asked me to make coffees for you - I would go and make coffees," McDowell told BBC Sport.
"That's how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe.
"It goes without saying as we look towards Adare Manor in two years' time I would do anything to be in that European team room, to be part of that team, to put that team Europe shirt on one more time, to have the badge on my chest, to cheer the guys on and help Europe win another Ryder Cup. I hope to be there."
USA contenders for Ryder Cup wildcard picks
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin (rookie)
- Maverick McNealy (rookie)
- Keegan Bradley
- Brian Harman
- Andrew Novak (rookie)
- Cameron Young (rookie)
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley teases 'controversial' captain's picks for 2025 Ryder Cup
"It's a really strange thing to kind of ponder," Bradley said at last week's Tour Championship. "Making the picks and thinking of picking yourself is ridiculous, it doesn't seem like reality sometimes.
"We're going to do the best we can to make the right decision and it is going to be controversial to certain people either way. I'm prepared for that.
"I'm confident with whichever decision I make its for the betterment of the team and we'll see."
Final Team Europe standings for 2025 Ryder Cup
Top six players qualify automatically for team. Standings accurate as of 25 August
- 1. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 3489.21 - QUALIFIED
- 2. Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 1709.94 - QUALIFIED
- 3. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 1622.11 - QUALIFIED
- 4. Justin Rose (ENG) 1545.72 - QUALIFIED
- 5. Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 1283.56 - QUALIFIED
- 6. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 1279.33 - QUALIFIED
--------------------------------------------------------------------
- 7. Shane Lowry (IRE) 1275.51
- 8. Sepp Straka (AUT) 1264.27
- 9. Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 1140.44
- 10. Viktor Hovland (NOR) 1031.34
- 11. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 899.53
- 12. Matt Wallace (ENG) 881.12
- 13. Thomas Detry (BEL) 817.19
- 14. Marco Penge (ENG) 810.38
- 15. Aaron Rai (ENG) 754.86
- 16. Jordan Smith (ENG) 738.84
- 17. Harry Hall (ENG) 703.38
- 18. Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) 681.26
- 19. Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 651.10
- 20. John Parry (ENG) 643.75
Luke Donald reveals two players causing him ‘headache’ over Ryder Cup wildcard picks
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has revealed the two players giving him a “headache” as he ponders his wildcard picks for Team Europe in their attempt to retain the trophy at Bethpage Black next month.
“I’m obviously excited about the five that are locked in,” explained Donald in a press conference at the British Masters, where he is teeing it up as a player. “There's a bunch of guys from that 2023 team that are still performing well, the Viktors, Ludwig, Sepp, Shane, Fitzy has been playing really well.
“But you've got some other guys that are trying to force their way on to the team, like Marco [Penge] last week, really tremendous performance, looks very much in control and tough circumstances against a crowd that was.
“Harry Hall has been playing great. There's many others, as well, that obviously are still really on the radar. It always happens in Ryder Cups. People make a push at the end and want to be part of the team. Even though it's a headache for me in terms of how many players are giving themselves a chance it's really a good headache. It's a good opportunity for me to see all these players and how much they really want to be part of it. Yeah, I'm excited to see how these next couple weeks turn out.”
Rory McIlroy reveals he rejected approach to be future playing captain at Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy has revealed that he has already dismissed the idea of being a playing captain at the Ryder Cup in the future out of hand, believing it to be impossible to balance both roles.
No player has been both skipper and competed in the biennial contest between the United States and Europe since Arnold Palmer in 1963, though Keegan Bradley has suggested he may attempt to do so at Bethpage Black in September.
“I’ve been asked to do that and I’ve turned it down,” McIlroy said. “The idea of me being a playing captain some time soon has come up and I’ve shut it down straight away. I don’t think you can do it.”
Keegan Bradley torn over ‘biggest decision of his life’ surrounding Ryder Cup
“I’m going to be really happy when this week is over, I have about had it with this whole thing. I am ready to figure out what we are doing and get a team together.
“I’m very well aware that no matter what decision I make, I’m going to be defined by it. If we win, it doesn’t matter what I do. I’m fine with that, normally if you win you are the best captain and when you lose you are the worst. I have been a part of teams. This is the biggest decision of my life.”
Final Team USA standings for 2025 Ryder Cup
Top 6 eligible players following the conclusion of the BMW Championship, on 18 August, 2025, have made the team
- 1. Scottie Scheffler 37180.33 - QUALIFIED
- 2. JJ Spaun 14851.91 - QUALIFIED
- 3. Xander Schauffele 13733.52 - QUALIFIED
- 4. Russell Henley 12276.82 - QUALIFIED
- 5. Harris English 10880.55 - QUALIFIED
- 6. Bryson De Chambeau 10774.98 - QUALIFIED
--------------------------------------------------------------------
- 7. Justin Thomas 10467.24
- 8. Collin Morikawa 1049.44
- 9. Ben Griffin 9745.76
- 10. Maverick McNealy 8913.65
- 11. Keegan Bradley 8435.00
- 12. Brian Harman 7466.91
- 13. Andrew Novak 7300.48
- 14. Cameron Young 7209.64
- 15. Patrick Cantlay 6716.39
- 16. Sam Burns 6688.29
- 17. Wyndham Clark 5216.87
- 18. Lucas Glover 4803.44
- 19. Akshay Bhatia 4647.13
- 20. Chris Gotterup 4570.10
Keegan Bradley set to confirm USA's captain picks for Ryder Cup 2025
Keegan Bradley is ready to confirm his Ryder Cup 2025 captain’s picks for Team USA.
And one of them could be himself, having suffered heartache two years ago when Zach Johnson denied him a place on the team for Rome, in a devastating moment captured in full by Netflix series Full Swing.
This time Bradley holds the power and will announce his six wildcard picks as the USA’s captain at 4pm BST.
Those six players will join Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson De Chambeau at Bethpage Black to take on Europe. Follow all the build-up, news and reaction in what promises to be a dramatic day in golf.
